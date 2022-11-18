MET's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns At The Weinberg Center For The Arts
Performances run December 16-19, 2022
Maryland Ensemble Theatre's production of Charles Dickens' classic "A Christmas Carol" returns to Frederick's Weinberg Center for the Arts. The ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, Future and Tiny Tim will transport audiences to Victorian England as the penny-pinching Ebenezer Scrooge learns the error of his miserly ways and embraces the true spirit of Christmas.
"It's such a treat to bring this classic to life each holiday season," said the show's director Julie Herber. "The spirit of the show is infectious, the energy we feel greeting the audience after the show is always so cheerful and heartwarming."
"The entire 'Christmas Carol' team looks forward to it every year," said Herber. "Each year it feels like coming home. We have so many cast members that return year after year, it's like having a holiday family reunion and that really comes across on stage." Over the years, thousands of families have celebrated the holidays with this production of "A Christmas Carol", making it a highly anticipated holiday tradition in downtown Frederick.
Tad Janes, MET's Artistic Director, will return in the iconic role of Scrooge and will be joined by memorable returning cast members Gené Fouché, Lisa Burl, Jack Evans, James McGarvey, Jeremy Myers, Sean Byrne, and Lena Janes. The production features a number of junior performers, many of whom are students or alumni of MET's Ensemble School.
About A Christmas Carol: "A Christmas Carol" is a stirring tale that has endured and delighted since being greeted with critical and popular acclaim upon its publication in 1843. Dickens himself was the first to add a performance element to the story, personally performing 127 public readings of "A Christmas Carol". Since then it has been adapted hundreds of times to nearly every medium possible including the first surviving film version in 1901, Orson Wells on CBS Radio in 1938, both opera and ballet adaptations, a Muppets' movie and a Broadway musical.
