Love Is In The Air With Donizetti's ELIXIR OF LOVE At Annapolis Opera!

Annapolis Opera will present Donizetti's The Elixir of Love on March 15th and 17th at Maryland Hall.

Set against the backdrop of the decadent 1980s, The Elixir of Love weaves a tale of jealousy, temptation, and the magical elixir that proves true love will find a way. Lovestruck Nemorino is head-over-heels for the beautiful television star Adina, but she has her eyes set on her dashing co-star, Belcore. Behind the scenes, a dubious "Doctor" offers up a bottle of miracles, and Nemorino buys a potion that he believes will win the girl of his dreams. But will his liquid courage win Adina's heart? This charming romantic comedy is a delight from the first sip to the last!

For enthusiasts of mixed drinks, mark your calendars for March 2nd when Annapolis Opera presents "Potions, Concoctions, and Cocktails." Led by Derek Brown, the creator of The Columbia Room, awarded the "Best American Cocktail Bar," and Maria Bastasch, owner of experiential pop-up Disco Mary, our hosts will take us on a captivating tour of the latest in cocktail styles and tastes.

Whether you're a seasoned cocktail enthusiast or a curious newcomer, this event promises an unforgettable journey into the world of cocktails.