Iron Crow Theatre Announces New Virtual Summer Theatre Immersion For Teens

Iron Crow Theatre has announced the launch of its 2020 Summer Theatre Immersion, a one-week virtual intensive for high school students and recent high school graduates featuring over 30 live taught workshops and 14 professional artists and Broadway stars. Workshops include instruction in movement, singing, audition and college preparation, performance, text analysis, vocal production, mindfulness and meditation, directing, theatre design and production, and more! Students also receive individualized one-on-one private coaching and the unique opportunity to participate in daily Cohort Conferences, helping to build positive social relationships and connections with fellow theatre students. The week concludes with a panel of theatre professionals and Broadway stars, giving students the chance to interact directly with artists, directors, casting directors, college professors, and theatre makers from Broadway to Baltimore, building the foundation of their future professional network.

With only 10 students accepted per week from across the nation, students will be given the tools necessary, including dramatic and musical materials tailored to their specific skills and strengths, for future success in the industry. More importantly, students will have developed relationships with their cohort in ways no other program allows and will have built the professional connections necessary to remain challenged, inspired, and ready for their future as an artist.

"From Broadway's brightest to Baltimore's best, the team of artists that we have assembled who are ready to inspire the next generation of professional artists is unbelievable!" said Sean Elias, Iron Crow Theatre's Artistic Director. "I can't think of a better way for any serious theatre student to spend a week of their summer then honing their craft and building the foundation of their future professional network. The 2020 Summer Theatre Immersion is really something special, and I'm so excited to share it with these young artists."

WHO SHOULD APPLY

Dedicated high school students or recent graduates who are curious about or planning to pursue a future in the performing arts. In order to ensure a cohesive group of students and to allow for individualized instruction, only 10 students will be accepted per session. Registration closes August 2, 2020.

SCHEDULE

The 2020 Summer Theatre Immersion takes place online utilizing the Zoom platform Monday through Friday beginning with the Broadway Morning Bootcamp at 10:30 AM every day. Workshops, private coaching sessions, and Cohort Conferences continue throughout the day ending at 6:00 PM, except for Wednesdays when workshops end at 7:30 PM. Workshops and coaching sessions are scheduled in 20, 30, or 45-minute sessions. Frequent off-screen breaks are strategically scheduled throughout the day, and while certainly not required, students are encouraged to eat lunch and dinner together.

View the entire schedule at www.ironcrowtheatre.org/program.

There are three one-week sessions available. Because of the limited number of spaces, students will be asked to rank order their preference to ensure as many students as possible are able to attend. Students may repeat the program, which will then provide additional tailored training, as registration allows. Entry into the program is first-come, first-served.

SESSION DATES:

Session 1: Monday, July 27 - Friday, July 31, 2020 - Registration Closed.

Session 2: Monday, August 3 - Friday, August 7, 2020 - Limited Space Available.

Session 3: Monday, August 10 - Friday, August 14, 2020 - Extremely Limited Space Available.

WORKSHOPS

The 2020 Summer Theatre Immersion, designed by internationally recognized educators and artists in tandem, is a program unlike any other. Every detail of the schedule from off-screen breaks to the length of each course and the content offered has been designed with students' future success in mind. Unique to the program are Cohort Conferences, during which participants reflect on the experience and connect with each other.

A full list of all courses can be found at www.ironcrowtheatre.org/workshops

FACULTY

Featuring award-winning Broadway stars, professional Equity artists, and renowned university professors, students will get to meet and learn from the industry's leading theatre makers from the cast of Disney's Aladdin, Frank Wildhorn's Jekyll & Hyde and The Scarlet Pimpernel, to representatives and artists from the region's leading theaters including Center Stage, Arena Stage, and more. Participants not only gain expert knowledge and experience, but will also expand their own professional network by working alongside those who make it all happen locally, regionally, and nationally.

A list of faculty, guest artists, and panelists can be found at www.ironcrowtheatre.org/faculty. Please note, this list will continue to be updated as future guests are added.

COST

Tuition is $350.00 per student, per session. In order to ensure that all interested students have the ability to participate should they choose, scholarships are available to BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ students in need. To request either a partial or full scholarship, email Iron Crow Theatre at info@ironcrowtheatre.org.

