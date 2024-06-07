Howard County Summer Theatre to Present GUYS AND DOLLS This Month

Performances will take place on June 21-22, 26-29 at 7pm, and June 23 at 2pm.

By: Jun. 07, 2024
Howard County Summer Theatre to Present GUYS AND DOLLS This Month
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Howard County Summer Theatre, one of Maryland's first-rate theatrical companies, will present the classic musical comedy Guys and Dolls. With music & lyrics by Frank Loesser and book by Jo Swerling & Abe Burrows, the story is based on "The Idyll of Miss Sarah Brown '' and "Blood Pressure", which are two short stories by Damon Runyon. Some critics say that Guys and Dolls is the best musical comedy ever written.

LATEST NEWS

Howard County Summer Theatre to Present GUYS AND DOLLS This Month
SCAT: AN ODE TO THE BRIGHT EYED AND BUSHY TAILED to be Presented at The Voxel This Month
Cumberland Theatre to Present SIDEWAYS This Month
MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2 Will Embark on a New Tour This Year

The show is a perfect musical for all ages, filled with great comedy, fantastic dance numbers and iconic show tunes like "A Bushel and a Peck," "Luck Be A Lady," "If I Were A Bell," "Sue Me," "Take Back Your Mink," "I'll Know," and, of course, the title song "Guys and Dolls."

Performances will take place on June 21-22, 26-29 at 7pm, and June 23 at 2pm.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos