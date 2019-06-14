Howard Community College Presents MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

For one weekend only, the Howard Community (HCC) Theatre Program will present William Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing," featuring HCC students, alumni, and guest artists. Performances will take place June 27 - 29, 2019, at the college's outdoor Dreier Stage, located behind the Horowitz Visual and Performing Arts Center (HVPA).

"This will be our third year offering outdoor Shakespeare at HCC," said Bill Gillett, chair of dance, theatre, and AV production. "It's so exciting to see the community attend with chairs, blankets, and picnics for an evening of fun under the stars. I'm excited for the hilarity to ensue with this year's 'Much Ado About Nothing.'"

In this performance, everyone can see confirmed bachelor Benedick and headstrong Beatrice are meant for each other - except Benedick and Beatrice themselves. While their friends try to trick the bickering pair into admitting they are in love, Hero and Claudio begin a romance of their own. But will false accusations and broken promises prevent a happy ending?

The performance opens June 27 and runs through June 29 on the Dreier Stage located outdoors behind the HVPA on the HCC campus. Performances begin at 8 p.m. each day, and are free and open to the public.

The Howard Community College Theatre Program is committed to helping students develop their individual creativity and artistic viewpoint. Students are provided a solid foundation of theory and technique, exposure to aesthetic and cultural diversity, collaborative skills, practical experience on and off the stage, and ample opportunities for performance. The learning process is strengthened by faculty who are both teachers and practicing artists. The program presents a variety of performances showcasing students throughout the year, including a fall play production, staged readings, a Shakespeare birthday celebration performance, and an annual collaboration of faculty, students, alumni, and guests artists performing scenes, songs, and stage combat.





Related Articles Shows View More Baltimore Stories

More Hot Stories For You