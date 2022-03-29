Hippodrome Announces 2022/2023 Broadway Series Featuring Six Baltimore Premieres

Ron Legler, president of the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, home of the Hippodrome Theatre, today announced the lineup for the new 2022/2023 CareFirstÂ® BlueCross BlueShield Hippodrome Broadway Series. Among the season's impressive lineup are market premieres of Harper Lee's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, the most successful American play in Broadway history, HADESTOWN, Tony AwardÂ®-winner for Best Musical and GrammyÂ® Award-winner for Best Musical Theatre Album and SIX, the new original musical and global sensation that everyone is losing their head over.

"We are thrilled to offer our dedicated patrons and subscribers another fantastic year of musical theatre jam-packed with exciting new Broadway productions," says Legler. "It has been a joy to welcome audiences back to our home this past year. We are grateful to our loyal supporters for their flexibility and cooperation as we've continually navigated life's recent changes and look forward to stepping into a new era of live performance together."

The upcoming season also presents the Baltimore premieres of TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL, which chronicles the journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n' Roll, JAGGED LITTLE PILL, the fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette's world-changing music and DISNEY'S FROZEN, an unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects and stunning sets and costumes. The new season will feature the Lincoln Center Production of Lerner & Loewe's award-winning, critically-acclaimed MY FAIR LADY.

Returning to the Hippodrome as Season Options are LES MISÃ‰RABLES, an epic and uplifting story that has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history based in 19th century France and BEAUTIFUL - THE Carole King MUSICAL, which shares the inspiring true-life story of Carole King.

The 2022/2023 Hippodrome Broadway Series includes:

TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL

November 15-20, 2022



An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA - The Tina Turner Musical is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n' Roll. One of the world's best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner has won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows have been seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history. Featuring her much loved songs, TINA - The Tina Turner Musical is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by the internationally acclaimed Phyllida Lloyd.

JAGGED LITTLE PILL

December 13-18, 2022

Joy, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, LIFE-everything we've been waiting to see in a Broadway show- is here in the exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette's world-changing music.

Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin, upcoming 1776) with a Tony-winning book by Diablo Cody (Juno) and Grammy-winning score, this electrifying production is about a perfectly imperfect American family.

You live, you learn, you remember what it's like to feel truly human... at JAGGED LITTLE PILL.

MY FAIR LADY

January 10-15, 2023



From Lincoln Center Theater that brought you The King & I and South Pacific, comes Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY, directed by Bartlett Sher.

Boasting such classic songs as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "The Rain in Spain," "Wouldn't It Be Loverly" and "On the Street Where You Live," MY FAIR LADY tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a "proper lady." But who is really being transformed?

LES MISÃ‰RABLES

(Season Option)

February 7-12, 2023

Cameron Mackintosh presents the acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel SchÃ¶nberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÃ‰RABLES.

This brilliant staging has taken the world by storm. Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, LES MISÃ‰RABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption - a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history.

The magnificent score of LES MISÃ‰RABLES includes the songs "I Dreamed a Dream," "On My Own," "Bring Him Home," "One Day More," "Master of the House" and many more. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries and 22 languages, Les MisÃ©rables is undisputedly one of the world's most popular musicals.

BEAUTIFUL - THE Carole King MUSICAL

(Season Option)

March 3-4, 2023

BEAUTIFUL - THE Carole King MUSICAL tells the inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation.

Featuring a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil, including "I Feel The Earth Move," "One Fine Day," "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," "You've Got A Friend" and the title song, BEAUTIFUL has a book by TonyÂ® Award-nominee and AcademyÂ® Award-nominated writer Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni, choreography by Josh Prince, and took home two 2014 TonyÂ® Awards and a 2015 GrammyÂ® Award.

Harper Lee's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

March 14-19, 2023



All rise for Academy AwardÂ® winner Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork, directed by Tony AwardÂ® winner Bartlett Sher. Emmy AwardÂ®-winning actor Richard Thomas will play the role of Atticus Finch in the National Tour.

HADESTOWN

April 11-16, 2023



Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony AwardsÂ® including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter AnaÃ¯s Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always.

HADESTOWN intertwines two mythic tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

This production also marks the first time in over a decade that a woman has been the solo author of a musical: writing the music, lyrics, and book, and is the fourth time in Broadway history a woman has accomplished this creative feat.

SIX

May 9-14, 2023



From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over. The New York Times says SIX "TOTALLY RULES!" (Critic's Pick) and The Washington Post hails SIX as "Exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for! The Broadway season got supercharged!" Written by Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss.

DISNEY'S FROZEN

June 7-18, 2023



From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, Frozen, the TonyÂ®-nominated Best Musical, is now on tour across North America. FROZEN features the songs you know and love from the original OscarÂ®-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer) round out the creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards. An unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances, FROZEN is everything you want in a musical: It's moving. It's spectacular. And above all, it's pure Broadway joy.

Current subscribers are invited to renew their subscriptions starting today, March 29, 2022, beginning at 11 a.m.; those seeking new seven-show subscriptions for the Hippodrome's impressive upcoming season can join the Hippodrome's wait list, with new subscription packages on sale in early June 2022. The seven-show package prices begin at just $258.

Purchasing is available:

Online at BaltimoreHippodrome.com/season

By phone at 800.343.3103 (M-F, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

In-person at the Hippodrome Theatre Box office at the corner of Eutaw & Baltimore Streets (M-F, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.)

Individual ticket on-sale dates will be announced throughout the year. Groups of 10 or more should contact Groups@BaltimoreHippodrome.com.

Current subscribers will receive announcements via email. The Hippodrome Broadway Series offers an array of subscriber benefits including: priority purchase opportunities and a flexible six-part payment plan, dedicated patron services, exchange privileges and replacement on lost or stolen tickets. In addition, subscribers can take advantage of Hippodrome Live special offers plus membership privileges to Broadway Across America, a national network of more than 48 North American cities where Broadway is presented. *Benefits may not apply to all shows.

Vaccine policy and safety protocols at the Hippodrome Theatre:

COVID-19 health and safety protocols may be in effect for each performance; guests will be notified of any protocols in advance of each show. All ticket holders are required to comply. For the most up to date health and safety information at the Hippodrome, please visit BaltimoreHippodrome.com/Health.

