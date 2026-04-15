Highwire Improv Reveals Spring Season Lineup Including Pride and Juneteenth Events

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Highwire Improv will bring more laughter to the funniest corner in Highlandtown in its 23rd season. The schedule for April through June features some of Baltimore's funniest performers along with visitors from Washington, D.C., Pennsylvania and New York.

Shows take place Fridays and Saturdays at The Highwire Center (400 S. Conkling St.) with occasional Sunday shows. Highwire also produces the successful monthly Block Party show at Maryland Art Place with top Black improvisers from across the city

The Season 23 schedule features special programming to celebrate Pride and Juneteenth. The June 19 lineup is highlighted by Baltimore's own Landlines, a trio of hilarious Black women, and a collection of teams from the D.C. area. Pride programming will run through the month of June with a variety of shows, including the Rainbow Extravaganza show on June 26.

To commemorate Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage month, Highwire will present Celebrating Neighbors featuring Lucy Wang from Highlandtown restaurant Bao Di on May 1. An interview about her background and business will inspire the performance of A++, Baltimore's first and only all Asian-American improv team.

Pack up your wagon in June for the debut of Oregon Trail Live, produced by Robyn Stegman and Ghost Modern Productions. See the iconic video game come to life in three special performances.

Highwire will host its first mini-marathon with a full day of shows on May 30. The schedule includes a takeover by four teams from Harrisburg, PA, in the 7 and 8 p.m. show blocks.

Other Highlights:

New York improviser and producer Elana Fishbein will present Story Scene Story Scene on Sunday, April 19

Bilingual improv returns with Baltimore Bodega on April 18 and May 23

Sugar Tank brings standup and improv together on May 15

The Laff Hour, a variety show from Philadelphia, takes place on May 9

Hannah LIVE! Baltimore's Only One-Han show, featuring characters from Hannah Alden Jeffrey, returns on April 25 and May 16

Highwire also features classes, workshops and community events on a regular basis.