HENRY IV, PART ONE to Open at Frederick Shakespeare Festival This Summer

🎭 NEW! Baltimore Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Baltimore & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Unstrung Harpist Productions will present its third annual production with the Frederick Shakespeare Festival and a title from the bard that moves beyond the status of a 'history play' into bawdy comedy, gripping political thriller, and sword-swinging action all in one: Henry IV, Part One.

Amid tavern revelry, royal unrest, and the gathering thunder of rebellion, Prince Hal stands at the crossroads between mischief and majesty. Henry IV, Part One is a thrilling clash of honor, ambition, and destiny.

While Unstrung Harpist is newer to the Frederick theatre scene, they're no stranger to the Frederick Shakespeare Festival! Members of the Henry IV, Part One team began working with the festival as early as its summer 2019 debut; our artistic director, Evan Crump, first joined the festival to portray the titular character of Hamlet (2022), returning as Orsino in Twelfth Night (2023), and finally bringing in the Unstrung Harpist team to produce the first of Shakespeare's histories presented as part of the Frederick Shakespeare Festival, Richard II (2024), followed by As You Like It (2025).

Our production of Henry IV, Part One brings yet another first to the Frederick Shakespeare Festival as it is being produced in repertory with Ardeo Theatre Company's Much Ado About Nothing! The same artists (acting company and production team alike) will be working together all summer long to bring these Shakespearean favorites to life back-to-back! Aaron Angello, who plays Falstaff in Henry IV, Part One, will direct Much Ado About Nothing in August while Evan Crump, director of Henry IV, Part One, will go on to play Benedick in Much Ado About Nothing.

Director Evan Crump noted: “I'm excited to bring this play to the Festival because it continues the saga begun with Richard II, showing how a country can be considered a prize to be won by those in power rather than a responsibility to be cared for. That's the world Prince Hal is thrust into, and he has to decide whether he wants to be part of that political world, and what kind of king and man he's going to be when he does.” He added: “Henry IV is one of my favorite plays in the canon because it's got a little bit of everything: broad comedy, family drama, action, political intrigue. It's a real crowd pleaser, and our fabulous medieval costumes and live music will make that even more true.”

The production team is led by Director Evan Crump, Music Director Jake Urtes, Stage Manager Alyssa Byers, and Assistant Stage Manager Rebecca Carroll. The design team also includes Rachel Smith (Costume Designer), Maureen O'Neal (Assistant Costume Designer), Sam White (Props Designer), Matt Johnson (Lighting Designer), Gillian Shelly (Intimacy Coordinator), and Aaron Angello (Set Designer & Fight Director).

The cast features Aaron Angello, Bill Bodie, Rebecca Carroll, Erin Cleary, Eric Jones, Michelle Norris, Maureen O'Neal, Matt Provance, Nathan Rosen, Pete Sheldon, Gillian Shelly, and Steven Todd Smith.

Don't Miss a Baltimore News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...