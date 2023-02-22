HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Comes to McDaniel College Next Month

McDaniel College theatre arts students perform in "Heathers The Musical," written by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O'Keefe. Performances are Thursday, March 2-Saturday, March 4, 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, March 4, 2 p.m., in WMC Alumni Hall at McDaniel College, 2 College Hill, Westminster, Maryland. Note: the show contains adult material and is intended for mature audiences.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students, seniors (over 60), active military members and veterans, as well as those with a McDaniel College ID. For tickets or more information, call 410-857-2448.

"Heathers The Musical" is the story of Veronica Sawyer, a brainy, beautiful teenage misfit who hustles her way into the most powerful and ruthless clique at Westerberg High: the Heathers. But before she can get comfortable atop the high school food chain, Veronica falls for the mysterious new kid, Jason Dean (JD), which ultimately brings chaos into her life.

The production at McDaniel is guest directed by Lynn Sharp Spears, a seasoned professional performer, director, teacher and designer, who has collaborated with The Kennedy Center, The National Theater, and others. She also has done film and television work in production design and casting. Alison Shafer serves as musical director and Julie Herber, senior adjunct lecturer in theatre arts, is choreographer.

According to Sharp Spears, "The sound this ensemble produces rivals many professional groups with whom I've worked. I have no doubt that the cast will transport you into the world of 'Heathers,' how it feels to be 17, and will take your breath away!"

The cast includes McDaniel students, Danielle Carter of Rockville, Maryland, as Veronica Sawyer, Carly Ludwig of Ephrata, Pennsylvania, as Heather Chandler, Bella Myers of Mount Airy, Maryland, as Heather McNamara, Tyra Pritchett of Hanover, Maryland, as Heather Duke, Bryant Gutknecht of Manchester, Maryland, as Jason Dean (JD), Paul Steinert of Dundalk, Maryland, as Ram Sweeney, Reese Weaver of Brandywine, Maryland, as Kurt Kelly, and Gabrielle Robinson of Reisterstown, Maryland, as Martha Dunstock.

The cast also includes McDaniel students Baeden Blackburn of South Hadley, Massachusetts, Abigail Cassarino of Pasadena, Maryland, Samuel Durocher of Baltimore, Madison Dehais of Montpelier, Virginia, Corey Foote of Baltimore, Sophia Gilbart of Taneytown, Maryland, AJ Kitzinger of Taneytown, Maryland, Laisha Maria Monteiro of Reisterstown, Maryland, Kobe Morrison of Baltimore, Robin Odom of Mount Savage, Maryland, Nina Porter of Silver Spring, Maryland, Margaret Riekenberg of South Orange, New Jersey, Miriam Sall of Abington, Pennsylvania, RJ Schnitzer of Gaithersburg, Maryland, Mackenzie Skelton of Bel Air, Maryland, Christopher Smith of Pasadena, Maryland, Isabel Townsend of Olney, Maryland, Jeremy Volker of Halethorpe, Maryland, Emma Wagner of Nottingham, Maryland, Emma Walther of York, Pennsylvania, Hadley Watts of Apo, A.E., Todd Winkler of Middle River, Maryland, and Kailey Young of Ellicott City, Maryland.

For more information about McDaniel College's theatre arts department, go to www.mcdaniel.edu/theatre.

Visit www.mcdaniel.edu for more information about McDaniel College.