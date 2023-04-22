Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DON QUIXOTE at Maryland Hall

Special Offer: Ballet Theatre of Maryland presents

Apr. 22, 2023  

Join the Ballet Theatre of Maryland as they bring this sweeping tale of vibrant romance to the stage for the first time in the company's history. Based on the classic story by Miguel Cervantes, with original choreography by Marius Petipa and music by Ludwig Minkus, this ballet set in three acts will be a vivacious experience you do not want to miss!
A family-friendly ballet full of bravery, fantasy, and love, this revered ballet classic centers on Don Quixote, an aging and eccentric nobleman, who imagines himself to be a valiant knight. With his trusted sidekick Sancho Panza in tow, Quixote embarks on a humorous and fateful journey, ready to breathe life into a world where windmills become monsters and adventure await beyond the horizon.


April 28th at 7:30pm and April 29th at 1pm and 4:30pm at Maryland Hall

