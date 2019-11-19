Community College of Baltimore County Performing Arts Presents ARGONAUTIKA

Community College of Baltimore County Performing Arts academic theatre presents Argonautika, opening Nov. 21 in F. Scott Black Theatre at CCBC Essex, 7201 Rossville Boulevard.

Encounter Hercules, Hera, sirens, centaurs and more-as you travel with the mythical Greek hero Jason and his band of Argonauts on their quest for the Golden Fleece. Through this ancient myth, made fresh for modern times, playwright Mary Zimmerman reveals the humanity in the most monstrous of creatures in this unforgettable journey for the ages.

Performance times include:

· 11:10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21

· 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 22, 23

· 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24 (ASL interpreted for the deaf and hard-of-hearing)

· 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25

CCBC's production of Argonautika is directed by Nancy Murray, CCBC faculty member, with scenic and lighting design by Terri Raulie, and costumes by James J. Fasching. The stage manager is James Claxton, with puppet artistry by Jess Rassp. The technical director is Jason Randolph.

Tickets are $10 general admission, $5 students, seniors, CCBC faculty and staff and free for currently enrolled CCBC students with ID. Tickets can be purchased at the CCBC Box Office at 443-840-ARTS (2787) or at the door one hour prior to the performances.





