Celebrate Los Reyes Magos with Adventure Theatre, Pedro Biaggi and Janet Farrell

Join Adventure Theatre this Sunday, January 3, at 2PM ET to celebrate the Three Kings tradition Puerto Rican style in a holiday episode in the new virtual series Contemos Nuestras Historias con Andrea Sarralde. Host Andrea welcomes radio and TV host Pedro Biaggi, and long-time Latino community supporter Janet Farrell to celebrate Los Reyes Magos. The King Melchor will recount "La verdadera historia de Los Reyes Magos" and the program will feature the story "Los Tres Reyes (a caballo)" por Carmen Leonor Rivera-Lassen y Victor Maldonado Davila, followed by a discussion of the traditions of El Día de los Reyes en Puerto Rico. Get your shoe box and grass or hay ready for the Horses of the Three kings! Contemos begins at 2PM ET on Sunday on Facebook-live.

El día de los Reyes is traditionally observed on January 6, twelve days after Christmas and tells the story of the arrival of the Kings (or Magi) to visit the baby Jesus. While traditions vary across Spanish-speaking countries, preparing a box of food for the Kings' animals remains constant-whether they be horses or camels.

Executive Team, Leon Seemann, Margo Brenner Collins, and Chil Kong are grateful to have an incredible team of Spanish-speaking community leaders leading Contemos. Says Kong, "I'm pleased that ATMTC can provide a space for all of us to hear, learn, and celebrate these stories and traditions that are core to our community's diverse histories and narrative."

Contemos Nuestras Historias con Andrea Sarralde will premiere free on Facebook-live January 3, 2021 at 2PM ET. For more information or to donate, visit www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org or call 301-634-2270.