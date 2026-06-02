Cast Set for A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER at Olney Theatre

🎭 NEW! Baltimore Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Baltimore & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Olney Theatre Center’s production of A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder will run in the Roberts Mainstage July 2 - August 23, 2026, directed by Eleanor Holdridge, choreographed by Ashleigh King, and music directed by Christopher Youstra. The musical, with book and lyrics by Robert L. Freedman, and music and lyrics by Steven Lutvak won four Tony Awards in its original Broadway run, including Best Musical and Best Book of a Musical. Recent Helen Hayes Award-recipient Tom Story (who last appeared at Olney in Matilda as Trunchbull) stars as all of the ill-fated D’Ysquith Family members being methodically knocked-off by Montague Navarro, portrayed by Jacob Tischler, who previously earned a Helen Hayes Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical for his turn as Cosmo in Singin’ In The Rain at Olney.

ABOUT THE SHOW

This Tony Award winner for Best Musical is a hilarious and lyrical satire of money, manners, morals, and, yes, murder. After his mother’s death, Monty Navarro is shocked and delighted to learn that she had a secret: she’s related to the absurdly wealthy and aristocratic D’Ysquith family. And if, at first, Monty hoped his new relations might provide a sorely needed cash infusion, as eighth in line to the title of Earl of Highhurst, there isn’t much hope for him inheriting the family treasure. When Monty’s reunion with one of his long-lost kinfolk suddenly results in him moving into seventh place, he wonders to himself, “Why stop there?” Thus begins one of the funniest and most outrageous murder sprees in musical theatre history.

Joining Story and Tischler in the cast are Sumié Yotsukura (Sibella), Sadie Koopman (Phoebe), Donna Migliaccio (Miss Shingle), Benjamin Lurye (Ensemble/US Montague), Anna Maria Ferrari (Ensemble/Dance Captain/US Sibella), Simone Ballinger-Brown (Ensemble/ US Phoebe), Canter Irene O’May (Ensemble/US The D’Ysquiths), Karen Vincent (Ensemble/US Miss Shingle), and DeCarlo J. Raspberry (Ensemble). Wynter Nicole Cook and Michael E. McGovern serve as swings for the production. Ben Walsh is the Production Stage Manager, along with Rebecca Talisman as Stage Manager, and Sara Gehl as Assistant Stage Manager.

Joining Holdridge, King, and Youstra on the creative team are John Coyne (Set Designer), Sarah Cubbage (Costume Designer), Minjoo Kim (Lighting Designer), Matthew Rowe (Sound Designer), Zavier Augustus Lee Taylor (Projections Designer), LaShawn Melton (Wig Designer), Bess Kaye (Fight and Intimacy Consultant), Melissa Flaim (Dialect Coach), Ryan Phillips (Magic Consultant), Katherine Riddle (Assistant Director), Walter "Bobby" McCoy (Assistant Music Director), Katie Brusseau (Assistant Lighting Designer), and Stephanie Parks (Assistant Costume Designer).

Need more Baltimore Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...