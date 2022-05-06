Ballet Theatre of Maryland Announces 2022-23 Season

Continuing in Ballet Theatre of Maryland's mission to perform both known and original works of artistic integrity, the company will present its 44th season in residence at Maryland Hall for the Arts. The season's repertory includes company premieres of Les Sylphides and Don Quixote, along with the return of audience favorites such as The Nutcracker.

Says Artistic Director Nicole Kelsch, "As the company continues to grow, we are excited to extend our rep with classical works never before presented by Ballet Theatre of Maryland. Les Sylphides, which Fokine created in the early 20th century to evoke the soft Romanticism of the 1800s, is a beloved ballet blanc. Don Quixote, on the other hand, is known for its energetic Spanish style and virtuoso jumps and turns."

September 18, the season opens with a VIP event at Hammond Harwood House. Audience members will enjoy dance along with a glass of wine in the intimate garden setting of this historic Annapolis site. October 7-9, the company kicks off its season-in-residence at Maryland Hall with the dreamy Les Sylphides and Other Works. With music by Frédéric Chopin, the one-act ballet explores visual mood and tone rather than a narrative. It features one man, known as the poet, three soloist women, and a corps de ballet of diaphanous sylphs.

The Nutcracker returns to the stage December 10-18. With choreography by former Artistic Director Dianna Cuatto and the ballet's timeless Tchaikovsky score, audiences will discover once more the magic of the holiday season. February 24-26, the company takes the stage in Momentum: A Mixed Bill, which will feature newly commissioned and existing classical and contemporary works.

Lastly, BTM presents Don Quixote on April 28 and 29. Based on one section of Cervantes's 17th-century novel, the ballet follows the romance of the fiery Kitri and her paramour Basilio as they seek permission from Kitri's father to marry. Don Quixote, who initially mistakes Kitri for his elusive Dulcinea, finds opportunities to tilt at giants "disguised" as windmills when he joins them for their adventure.

Tickets for all productions will be available in both in-person and livestreaming formats. To reserve tickets at a discounted price, purchase a season subscription. Visit balletmaryland.org to learn more about BTM's 44th season and its subscription options.