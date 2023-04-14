Bach In Baltimore Performs Rare Gems From Saint-Saëns, Gabrieli, And More

Bach in Baltimore performs a Dynamic Brass and Organ concert on Sunday, April 16 at 4 pm at the Church of the Redeemer, located at 5603 N. Charles Street in Baltimore. Come and feel the propulsive rush of organ and brass with the Bach in Baltimore Brass section and organist Bert Landman performing a program of rare gems, including Saint-Saëns "Organ Symphony" (arranged for organ and brass), Gabrieli Sonata Piano and Forte, and works by Bach, Mendelsohn, Susato, and more. Live and live-streamed tickets are available at 410-941-9262 or Click Here

Maestro T. Herbert Dimmock says he feels honored to be able to perform this program of musical treasures that seldom get performed. "They do not 'fit' into a symphony or chamber music group of musicians. They are too large for churches or concert series to present." Dimmock has assembled a world-class group of brass players from our region-several play in the elite service bands for the USA. Others are affiliated with excellent orchestras and chamber ensembles. Additionally, the venue for the concert houses one of Baltimore's finest organs and organist-Bert Landman, Music Director at the Church of the Redeemer. Dimmock gushes that "the music-making will be flawless."

The highlight of the concert and the whole season is Saint-Saëns Symphony No. 3, popularly known as the "Organ Symphony." Saint-Saëns composed his majestic showstopper in 1886 at the artistic peak of his career. It would be his last symphony. About the work, Saint-Saëns wrote, "What I have here accomplished I will never achieve again."

Gabrieli's polytonal brass works are beloved by modern brass players for their ambitious and grandiose sound fit to fill the multiple choir lofts at Venice's St. Mark's Basilica. Dimmock is especially thrilled to recreate the effect at Baltimore's Church of the Redeemer. "I traveled to Venice for the sole reason of visiting San Marco to experience the space and the acoustics precisely so that I could perform Gabrieli's music at the highest level possible. Thus, for me, the concert holds the promise of a memorable experience that I certainly will treasure. The amazing musical language is transforming, beautiful, and highly memorable."

Don't miss this vibrant, colorful concert pulsating with music from across the ages, recreated with virtuoso brass stationed around the performance site and one of the very best organ in Baltimore and expert organist, Bert Landman.

Tickets for this concert ($33-35 Adults; $10 Students; $5 Children; $5 and up for Live-Streaming) are available online at Click Here, eventbrite or by calling 410- 941-9262.