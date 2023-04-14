Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bach In Baltimore Performs Rare Gems From Saint-Saëns, Gabrieli, And More

The concert is set for April 16.

Apr. 14, 2023  

Bach In Baltimore Performs Rare Gems From Saint-Saëns, Gabrieli, And More

Bach in Baltimore performs a Dynamic Brass and Organ concert on Sunday, April 16 at 4 pm at the Church of the Redeemer, located at 5603 N. Charles Street in Baltimore. Come and feel the propulsive rush of organ and brass with the Bach in Baltimore Brass section and organist Bert Landman performing a program of rare gems, including Saint-Saëns "Organ Symphony" (arranged for organ and brass), Gabrieli Sonata Piano and Forte, and works by Bach, Mendelsohn, Susato, and more. Live and live-streamed tickets are available at 410-941-9262 or Click Here

Maestro T. Herbert Dimmock says he feels honored to be able to perform this program of musical treasures that seldom get performed. "They do not 'fit' into a symphony or chamber music group of musicians. They are too large for churches or concert series to present." Dimmock has assembled a world-class group of brass players from our region-several play in the elite service bands for the USA. Others are affiliated with excellent orchestras and chamber ensembles. Additionally, the venue for the concert houses one of Baltimore's finest organs and organist-Bert Landman, Music Director at the Church of the Redeemer. Dimmock gushes that "the music-making will be flawless."

The highlight of the concert and the whole season is Saint-Saëns Symphony No. 3, popularly known as the "Organ Symphony." Saint-Saëns composed his majestic showstopper in 1886 at the artistic peak of his career. It would be his last symphony. About the work, Saint-Saëns wrote, "What I have here accomplished I will never achieve again."

Gabrieli's polytonal brass works are beloved by modern brass players for their ambitious and grandiose sound fit to fill the multiple choir lofts at Venice's St. Mark's Basilica. Dimmock is especially thrilled to recreate the effect at Baltimore's Church of the Redeemer. "I traveled to Venice for the sole reason of visiting San Marco to experience the space and the acoustics precisely so that I could perform Gabrieli's music at the highest level possible. Thus, for me, the concert holds the promise of a memorable experience that I certainly will treasure. The amazing musical language is transforming, beautiful, and highly memorable."

Don't miss this vibrant, colorful concert pulsating with music from across the ages, recreated with virtuoso brass stationed around the performance site and one of the very best organ in Baltimore and expert organist, Bert Landman.

Tickets for this concert ($33-35 Adults; $10 Students; $5 Children; $5 and up for Live-Streaming) are available online at Click Here, eventbrite or by calling 410- 941-9262.




AS YOU LIKE IT, ROMEO AND JULIET, and More Set For Chesapeake Shakespeares 2023/24 Season Photo
AS YOU LIKE IT, ROMEO AND JULIET, and More Set For Chesapeake Shakespeare's 2023/24 Season
Following an exhilarating 20th anniversary season, Chesapeake Shakespeare Company (CSC) has announced a line-up of five iconic productions for 2023-24. CSC presents RULE-BREAKERS, a celebration of mavericks.  Learn more about the full lineup here!
The Theatre Project Presents I WAS LOOKING AT THE CEILING AND THEN I SAW THE SKY Photo
The Theatre Project Presents I WAS LOOKING AT THE CEILING AND THEN I SAW THE SKY
'I WAS LOOKING AT THE CEILING AND THEN I SAW THE SKY,' by John Adams, Texts by June Jordan, runs April 14 - 16 as part of the IN Series.
The FUNCompany at Maryland Ensemble Theatre Presents THE COMMEDIA CINDERELLA Photo
The FUNCompany at Maryland Ensemble Theatre Presents THE COMMEDIA CINDERELLA
A lively troupe of commedia players love the story of Cinderella so much they try to improve upon it. Arlequin, the mischief-maker, boasts about getting the role of the prince. But Columbine gives Punchin the prince's role making Arlequin the prince's servant instead! Full of slapstick shenanigans, dance, and music this re-telling of the classic tale gets a wonderful Commedia dell'arte spin.
Review: A Compleat HADESTOWN at Hippodrome Theatre Photo
Review: A Compleat HADESTOWN at Hippodrome Theatre
So, by virtue of all of these elements this show is compleat in the senses fostered by the archaic spelling of the word, what Webster's renders as 'having all the necessary or desired elements or skills.' The characters, the music, the dancing, the lyrics, and the overall message are all new and different, even if deployed in the service of 'an old tale from way back when,' and they come accompanied by a message of inspiration in the midst of tragedy. A must-see.

More Hot Stories For You


SHE LOVES ME to Open at The Milburn Stone Theatre This MonthSHE LOVES ME to Open at The Milburn Stone Theatre This Month
April 11, 2023

Love is in the air in Cecil County as the Milburn Stone Theatre presents the musical theatre classic 'She Loves Me'.
THE MOUNTAINTOP By Katori Hall Announced At Vagabond PlayersTHE MOUNTAINTOP By Katori Hall Announced At Vagabond Players
April 7, 2023

Vagabond Players continues its 107th season with Katori Hall's acclaimed drama, THE MOUNTAINTOP, directed by Dwight R. B. Cook.
Stevie Walker-Webb Returns To Baltimore Center Stage To Direct LIFE IS A DREAMStevie Walker-Webb Returns To Baltimore Center Stage To Direct LIFE IS A DREAM
April 5, 2023

Baltimore Center Stage has announced the return of director Stevie Walker-Webb, fresh from his Broadway directorial debut of Ain't No Mo'. Walker-Webb, who helmed the BCS' productions of The Folks at Home and Our Town, will close the company's 60th anniversary season with a new staging of Life is a Dream, an adaptation of Pedro Calderón de la Barca's play by María Irene Fornés. The tale of power, love, and illusion runs May 4 through 21, 2023.
Full Cast Announced For Everyman Theatre's Production Of HARVEY, Beginning April 25Full Cast Announced For Everyman Theatre's Production Of HARVEY, Beginning April 25
April 4, 2023

Everyman Theatre has announced full casting for their production of the classic American comedy and Pulitzer Prize winner, HARVEY by Mary Chase. It will leave you uplifted and appreciative of the joys in life and the magic of the unexpected.
LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL and More Set For Baltimore Center Stage 2023/2024 Mainstage SeasonLADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL and More Set For Baltimore Center Stage 2023/2024 Mainstage Season
March 30, 2023

Baltimore Center Stage has announced the complete 2023/24 Season, the final season programmed by Stephanie Ybarra in her tenure as Artistic Director. Memberships for the 23/24 Season go on sale on May 18, 2023, and single ticket sales will go on sale in the summer. Learn more about the full lineup here!
share