August Wilson Celebration Panel to Take Place at Towson's Summer at the Center Arts Festival

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Towson University's College of Fine Arts and Communication will present a free panel discussion centered on the Baltimore August Wilson Celebration on Friday, June 19, from 7-8:30 p.m. as part of the 2026 Summer at the Center Arts Festival Juneteenth programming.

This conversation will honor the artistry, and enduring cultural impact of legendary playwright August Wilson, whose monumental American Century Cycle chronicled the Black experience across ten decades of American history. Through readings, discussion, and community dialogue, the evening will celebrate Wilson's legacy as one of the most important voices in American theater.

The conversation will feature a distinguished panel of arts leaders who have been deeply involved with the city-wide initiative, including Khalid Long, President of the August Wilson Society; Lesley Malin of Chesapeake Shakespeare Company; Paige Hernandez of Everyman Theatre; and David Mitchell of the Maryland State Arts Council. The panel will be moderated by accomplished theatre artist and Towson University professor, Danielle Drakes,

Selections from Wilson's plays will be performed by Towson University students who are members of the Black Theatre Alliance, highlighting the next generation of theater artists engaging with Wilson's powerful work and its continuing relevance today.

The event is presented in collaboration with the Baltimore August Wilson Celebration, a citywide, multi-theater initiative performing the entire American Century Cycle in chronological order over the course of three years. Information about the celebration and its productions can be found at bmoreaugustwilson.org.

Summer at the Center Arts Festival is hosted by Towson University's College of Fine Arts and Communication and celebrates Baltimore's vibrant artistic community through performances, exhibitions, film, music, dance, and public programming. The 2026 festival theme, America 250: Voices of a Nation, explores the evolving American story through diverse artistic perspectives.

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