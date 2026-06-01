1776 and More Set for Towson University's Summer At The Center 2026
The monthlong festival at the Center for the Arts will feature 1776 and a tribute to Broadway, plus more.
Towson University's College of Fine Arts & Communication will present the 2026 Summer at the Center Arts Festival, "America 250: Voices of a Nation," from June 11 through July 11, 2026, at the University's Center for the Arts.
Created in honor of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, the monthlong multidisciplinary festival explores the evolving American story through theater, dance, music, visual art, film and community engagement, reflecting the many voices and experiences that define America's cultural landscape. Many events are free and open to the public.
Now in its third year, Summer at the Center 2026 will feature performances and exhibitions by Towson University faculty, alumni, students and professional artists from across Maryland and beyond. It celebrates the power of the arts to bring people together, spark dialogue, and deepen community connection.
The festival coincides with both Juneteenth and Pride Month, highlighting themes of freedom, identity, resilience, and artistic expression. Through diverse voices and perspectives, "America 250" invites audiences to reflect on the stories, histories and communities that continue to shape the nation.
Festival highlights include:
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1776: The Musical featuring a multiracial ensemble of woman-presenting actors
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Love & Trouble dance concert by Vincent E. Thomas and VTDance
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Give My Regards to Broadway - A Tribute to the Great American Musical featuring Carolyn Black-Sotir and American Music Theater Artists
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A free panel conversation exploring the Baltimore August Wilson Celebration and honoring the legendary playwright's enduring legacy
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"People Get Ready: A Century of Posters," an exhibition exploring the visual history of Black American music and civil rights
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Free community workshops, gallery exhibitions and family-friendly dance programming
Events will take place throughout the Center for the Arts, including the Mainstage Theatre, Harold J. Kaplan Concert Hall, Center for the Arts Gallery and Asian Arts Gallery. Support for the Festival comes from the Baltimore Community Foundation, Baltimore Commission on Arts and Sciences, the Maryland State Arts Council, the Towson University Office of Inclusion and Intuitional Equity, WBFF Fox 45, State Employee Credit Union (SECU), Weis Markets, Coca-Cola, Tall Wiedefeld Society, Towson University Alumni Association, Your Home with Megan & Wendy, as well as many individual donors.
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Weird Al Yankovic at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion (8/02-8/02)
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The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Baltimore (8/15-8/15)
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SIX (Boleyn Tour)
France-Merrick Performing Arts Center (10/25-11/01)
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Oregon Trail Live
The Highwire Center (6/12-6/27)
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SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Hippodrome Theatre- France-Merrick Performing Arts Center (10/25-11/01)
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Variations on Silence
Rapid Lemon Productions (7/10-7/26)
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A Beautiful Noise
France-Merrick Performing Arts Center (6/23-6/28)
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SWAN LAKE by The United European Ballet Company
The Maryland Theatre (10/22-10/22)
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Curtains
Robert E. Kauffman Theater (7/10-7/19)
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Hamilton (Angelica Company)
Hippodrome Theatre- France-Merrick Performing Arts Center (3/09-3/28)