ArtsCentric to Present Area Premiere of THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS Beginning This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



ArtsCentric has announced the area premiere of the upcoming production of the critically acclaimed musical, "The Scottsboro Boys" running June 28 - July 21. This powerful show, based on a true story, sheds light on a significant, yet often overlooked chapter in American history.

With a book by David Thompson and music by composer John Kander and lyricist Fred Ebb, Set in the 1930s, "The Scottsboro Boys" follows the journey of nine African American teenagers falsely accused of a crime in Alabama. Their story of courage, injustice, and resilience is brought to life through captivating music, dance, and storytelling. The Scottsboro Boys Production was nominated for the 2010 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Musical and Outstanding Book of a Musical, as well as nominations for the 2010 Tony Awards Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Original Score.

The new production will feature an entirely African-American cast of Baltimore and DMV-based performers featuring some of ArtsCentric's favorite artists. The production will be directed by Artistic Director, Kevin McAllister. Alongside McAllister, the creative team is composed of ArtsCentric's resident designers: Cedric D. Lyles (Music Direction), Shalyce Hemby (Choreography), Emily Lotz (Scenic Design), Corey Brown (Lighting Design), Larry L. Boggs, Jr. (Costume Design). Jordan G. Ross will be the stage manager for this production.

"We are thrilled to bring this important theatrical work to our stage," says Broadway Actor and Helen Hayes Award Winning Actor Kevin McAllister, Artistic Director at ArtsCentric. "The Scottsboro Boys confronts difficult themes with honesty and compassion, prompting audiences to reflect on issues of race, equality, and the power of the human spirit."

Founded in 2003 by twelve aspiring young artists who studied at Morgan State University, ArtsCentric is a color-conscious 501c(3) nonprofit organization committed to re-examining traditional roles in the arts, advancing original stories of minority cultures, and fostering

educational advancement to strengthen the community of Baltimore through the power of theatre. This is the dynamic organization that brought Baltimore the nation's first African American cast production of Chicago, the Musical, a 70's funk version of Little Shop of Horrors, and closed out the 2023 Season at Baltimore Centerstage, telling the timeless tale of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella through an African lens. ArtsCentric continues to be on the apex of becoming a national player and influencer in the trajectory of the performing arts community and is now back with another extraordinary new season!

Don't miss your chance to witness this groundbreaking Baltimore area premiere show. "The Scottsboro Boys" runs from June 28th to July 21st at ArtsCentric. Tickets are available for purchase at ArtsCentric.org.

Comments