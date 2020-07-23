Adventure Virtually Stages Jingle in July on July 26

The Jingle in July script readings will be a free event on Facebook Live, July 26, 2020 at 10am.

Adventure Theatre MTC announces the playwrights for Jingle in July, a playwriting festival for family audiences full of the trappings of snow, lights, gifts, cards, family, and fantasy. Directed by the talented Nicole Marie Maneffa, Laley Lippard, and Nicole A. Watson, the Jingle in July script readings will be a free event on Facebook Live, July 26, 2020 at 10am. Complete schedule of plays will be announced later this week.

Jingle in July Playwrights:

Scott Abernethy

Kathleen Akerley

Ryan Anthony

Keche Arrington

Claudia Bach

Nicholas Michael Bashour

D. Michelle Bowen-Ziecheck

Lynne Childress

Shavonne Coleman

Michael Crowley

Martha DeSilva

Jane Doe

Ricky Drummond

Jeff Dunne

Kevin Eggleston

Patrick Flynn

Neal Gallini-Burdick

Margaret Gorman

Lenny Levy

Diego Maramba & D.Michelle Bowen-Ziechk

K.J. Moran

Anna Nowalk

Keegan Patterson

Daniel Prillaman

Brandon Rashad Butts

Seth Rosenke

Robyn Shrater Seemann

Amber & Alexis Smithers

Gregory Keng Strasser

Barbara Trainin Blank

Hope Villanueva

Amile Wilson

Lyra Yang

Amanda Zeitler

Mary Zuzik Andrechik

Adventure Theatre MTC will select at least one playwright to be commissioned to present their play at WinterFest in our coming 2020/2021 season, whether online or live.

