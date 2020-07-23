Adventure Virtually Stages Jingle in July on July 26
The Jingle in July script readings will be a free event on Facebook Live, July 26, 2020 at 10am.
Adventure Theatre MTC announces the playwrights for Jingle in July, a playwriting festival for family audiences full of the trappings of snow, lights, gifts, cards, family, and fantasy. Directed by the talented Nicole Marie Maneffa, Laley Lippard, and Nicole A. Watson, the Jingle in July script readings will be a free event on Facebook Live, July 26, 2020 at 10am. Complete schedule of plays will be announced later this week.
Jingle in July Playwrights:
Scott Abernethy
Kathleen Akerley
Ryan Anthony
Keche Arrington
Claudia Bach
Nicholas Michael Bashour
D. Michelle Bowen-Ziecheck
Lynne Childress
Shavonne Coleman
Michael Crowley
Martha DeSilva
Jane Doe
Ricky Drummond
Jeff Dunne
Kevin Eggleston
Patrick Flynn
Neal Gallini-Burdick
Margaret Gorman
Lenny Levy
Diego Maramba & D.Michelle Bowen-Ziechk
K.J. Moran
Anna Nowalk
Keegan Patterson
Daniel Prillaman
Brandon Rashad Butts
Seth Rosenke
Robyn Shrater Seemann
Amber & Alexis Smithers
Gregory Keng Strasser
Barbara Trainin Blank
Hope Villanueva
Amile Wilson
Lyra Yang
Amanda Zeitler
Mary Zuzik Andrechik
Adventure Theatre MTC will select at least one playwright to be commissioned to present their play at WinterFest in our coming 2020/2021 season, whether online or live.