Adventure Theatre Presents 'A Teachable Moment on the Peaceful Transition of Power'

This Sunday, January 17, Adventure welcomes special guest Councilmember Evan Glass to our digital productions. The Councilmember will discuss what's been happening in our nation's capital and how this time can be a teachable moment. He will help us understand the various ways the United States can and have transitioned from one president to another. Adventure Artistic Director Chil Kong will lead the conversation. To tune in, visit Adventure's Facebook page on Sunday at 2PM ET.

Councilmember Evan Glass was elected to the Montgomery County Council in 2018 as an At-Large Member. He serves on the Transportation and Environment Committee and the Health and Human Services Committee, where he is the Council's lead on Homelessness and Vulnerable Communities. Before joining the Council, he was a CNN journalist for 12 years covering Congress, presidential campaigns and national politics. Councilmember Glass is also the first LGBTQ+ member of the Montgomery County Council.

This digital production hopes to take families' questions in this tumultuous time and serve as a launching pad for discussions on the unique process in the United States and how the country transfers from one leader to another.

Executive Team Leon Seemann, Margo Brenner Collins, and Chil Kong are delighted to welcome long-time friend and Montgomery County advocate Evan Glass to digital productions for a family-friendly look at the unprecedented events of the 2020 election leading to Inauguration Day next week. Says Kong, "While the election season and the days following it have been unusual, to say the least, they offer a perfect teachable moment about this uniquely American tradition and the role each of us has in it. Councilmember Glass will bring his experience and expertise to help unfold this often confusing process for our youngest people and their families."

"A Teachable Moment on the Peaceful Transition of Power" premieres free on Facebook on Sunday, January 17, 2021, at 2PM ET. For more information, visit www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org or call 301-634-2270.