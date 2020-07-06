Adventure Theatre Continues Storytimes With PARKER LOOKS UP

Adventure Theatre MTC is continuing its Sunday Story Time interviews with Jessica and Parker Curry, authors of the book, "Parker Looks Up." At the young age of 2, a photo of Parker Curry went viral as she stood, mouth agape, in awe of the National Portrait Gallery painting of Michelle Obama by Baltimore artist Amy Sherald. She and her mother created a children's book based on Parker's moment and will be interviewed by co-hosts Artistic Director, Chil Kong and Elementary Academy Program Manager, Dannielle Hutchinson, as guests of Adventure Theatre MTC's Sunday Story Time, July 12, 2020 at 2pm.

Parker Looks Up follows Parker, along with her baby sister and her mother, and her best friend Gia and Gia's mother, as they walk the halls of a museum, seeing paintings of everyone and everything from George Washington Carver to Frida Kahlo, exotic flowers to graceful ballerinas.

Executive Director Leon Seemann, Education Director Margo Brenner Collins, and Artistic Director Chil Kong encourage their audiences to read this book as Parker's story is inspirational for all children and especially black children.

Says Artistic Director, Chil Kong, of this weekend's presentations, "Parker saw a hero who looked like her at the National Portrait Gallery that day, and her realization that she too is destined to be a future hero in her community is what makes that moment so special. We are thrilled they are joining us for our Sunday Story Times to talk about their book and that special moment captured."

To tune in July 12th at 2pm or to follow Adventure's digital content online, visit our Facebook Event Page. For additional information about Adventure Theatre MTC, our digital content, or our digital camps, please e-mail info@adventuretheatre-mtc.org.

