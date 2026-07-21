10X10X10 PLAY FESTIVAL to Return to Fells Point Corner Theatre for 10th Edition

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Fells Point Corner Theatre is celebrating the 10th edition of its annual 10x10x10 Play Festival, a showcase of original short plays that has helped launch works that later expanded into full-length plays and feature films. The festival will run August 7–30, with a Pay-What-You-Can performance on August 6. Tickets are $25.

This August, the festival returns with 10 new plays by 10 local playwrights. Following each performance, audiences will vote for their favorite work, with the winning play earning a place in the 10x10x10 Hall of Fame.

Featured Plays

After the Wedding by Rocky Nunzio

The Body Holds a Secret About God by Casey Rastegar

BooBoo Strikes Again by Aladrian C. Wetzel

Everybody Likes California by Robin Baron

God Hates Me by Marshall Logan Gibbs

Intrepid 3000 by Sharon Goldner

The Last Word by Regan Marie Nelson

Memory Machine by Gabe Fremuth

Resub, A Play by Gabriel Lewin

Transfixed by Emma Staisloff

The festival features performances by Najah Bayyan, John Covaleskie, Richard Goldberg, Niki Johnson, Elvis Karegeya, Mike Kranick, Mikailah Mitchell, Nerrie Navarro, Mae Philippe-Auguste, and Tarita Turner.

The productions are directed by Tracy Baxter, Lee Conderacci, Youri Kim, Kimberley Lynne, and Tommy Peter, with assistance from Abigail Dobry and Mira Larson Klein.

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