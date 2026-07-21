10X10X10 PLAY FESTIVAL to Return to Fells Point Corner Theatre for 10th Edition
Ten local actors perform works by playwrights including Rocky Nunzio and Emma Staisloff, directed by Tracy Baxter and Lee Conderacci.
Fells Point Corner Theatre is celebrating the 10th edition of its annual 10x10x10 Play Festival, a showcase of original short plays that has helped launch works that later expanded into full-length plays and feature films. The festival will run August 7–30, with a Pay-What-You-Can performance on August 6. Tickets are $25.
This August, the festival returns with 10 new plays by 10 local playwrights. Following each performance, audiences will vote for their favorite work, with the winning play earning a place in the 10x10x10 Hall of Fame.
Featured Plays
- After the Wedding by Rocky Nunzio
- The Body Holds a Secret About God by Casey Rastegar
- BooBoo Strikes Again by Aladrian C. Wetzel
- Everybody Likes California by Robin Baron
- God Hates Me by Marshall Logan Gibbs
- Intrepid 3000 by Sharon Goldner
- The Last Word by Regan Marie Nelson
- Memory Machine by Gabe Fremuth
- Resub, A Play by Gabriel Lewin
- Transfixed by Emma Staisloff
The festival features performances by Najah Bayyan, John Covaleskie, Richard Goldberg, Niki Johnson, Elvis Karegeya, Mike Kranick, Mikailah Mitchell, Nerrie Navarro, Mae Philippe-Auguste, and Tarita Turner.
The productions are directed by Tracy Baxter, Lee Conderacci, Youri Kim, Kimberley Lynne, and Tommy Peter, with assistance from Abigail Dobry and Mira Larson Klein.
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Sun's Out Puns Out!
Sky Stage (8/09-8/09)
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The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Baltimore (7/25-7/25)
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A Midsummer Night's Dream
Compass Rose Theater (7/31-8/09)
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Footloose
Cockpit in Court (7/24-8/02)
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The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Baltimore (9/12-9/12)
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Weird Al Yankovic at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion (8/02-8/02)
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Hamilton (Angelica Company)
Hippodrome Theatre- France-Merrick Performing Arts Center (3/09-3/28)
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You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown
Compass Rose Theater at Live Arts Maryland (9/18-10/04)
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Key City Improv
Maryland Ensemble Theatre (8/07-8/07)
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Oh Crit!
Maryland Ensemble Theatre (7/24-7/24)