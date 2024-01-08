Submissions Open For TARTS Prize & STARTS Prize Africa

The submission window for the STARTS Prize and the inaugural STARTS Prize Africa on January 9, 2024. A total of 70,000 euros will be awarded. Submissions for both prizes are possible until March 1, 2024.

With its S+T+ARTS initiative, the European Commission nurtures innovation in science and technology driven through art. One of its pillars is the STARTS Prize that is issued by Ars Electronica on behalf of the European Commission.

S+T+ARTS Prize: Two main prizes and 40,000 euros

The prestigious STARTS Prize is awarded annually to creative projects at the nexus of science, technology and the arts that have the potential to make a sustainable positive impact on Europe’s economic, technological, social and ecological future. The Grand Prizes for “Innovative Collaboration” and “Artistic Exploration” are endowed with 20,000 euros each. Submissions from a diverse range of fields and disciplines are welcome, without being restricted to European projects or collaborations.

With the new year, the European Commission’s STARTS Prize is pleased to welcome an expanded circle of partners: In addition to the established partnership between Ars Electronica, INOVA+, T6 Ecosystems and La French Tech Grande Provence, there are five new consortium members who will host residencies and showcase the selected projects: Sonar, Salzburger Festspiele, TUD Dresden University of Technology and Media Solution Center Baden Württemberg with High-Performance Computing Center Stuttgart.

S+T+ARTS Prize Africa: One main prize and 30,000 euros

With its S+T+ARTS4AFRICA program, the European Commission has been promoting the innovation landscape in Africa since May 2023 and is set to continue until October 2024. This year the first STARTS Prize Africa will be held in search of visionary concepts for shaping a sustainable future. While the STARTS Prize has consistently welcomed submissions from Africa, this newly established Prize aims to spotlight the continent’s creative scene more prominently.

A Grand Prize of 15,000 euros and five Awards of Distinction of 3,000 euros each will be awarded to pioneering projects that contribute to the positive development and digital transformation of the creative industry in Africa. Citizens, residents, and organizations (e.g., startups, NGOs, research consortia) from any African country can submit entries.

Ars Electronica Festival as S+T+ARTS hub

All winning projects will be prominently presented at the Ars Electronica Festival (September 4-8, 2024) and at events across Europe.