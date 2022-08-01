State Opera Sunday Announced at Film Festival on Rathausplatz

Every Sunday, starting July 3rd, at the Film Festival on Rathausplatz will be »State Opera Sunday«: every week, on the big screen directly in front of Vienna City Hall, brand new productions, productions from past seasons by the current management, and also some older performances from the genres of opera and ballet will be shown. Furthermore, the Vienna State Opera also contributes greatly to the program of the Children's Opera Festival, which takes place every Friday afternoon from 5:00 p.m. in the Rathauspark.

The following »State Opera Sundays« dates are planned:



Sunday, July 3: Gioachino Rossini Il turco in Italia, live time-delayed from the Vienna State Opera, beginning at 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 10: Jules Massenet Werther, beginning: 9:15 p.m.

Sunday, July 17: Johann Strauss Die Fledermaus, beginning: 9:15 p.m.

Sunday, July 24: Georges Bizet Carmen, beginning at 9:15 p.m.

Sunday, July 31: Léo Delibes Sylvia (ballet), beginning at 9:15 p.m.

Sunday, August 7: Giuseppe Verdi La traviata, beginning 9 p.m.

Sunday, August 14: Richard Strauss Ariadne auf Naxos, beginning at 8:45 p.m.

Sunday, August 21: Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt (ballet), beginning: 8:45 p.m.

Sunday, August 28: Wolfgang A. Mozart Don Giovanni, beginning: 8.30 p.m.

Sunday, September 4: Gioachino Rossini Il Barbiere di Siviglia, beginning at 8:30 p.m.

All other program information about the Film Festival at the Rathausplatz can be found here.