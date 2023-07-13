Salzburg Festival Presents Mozart-Requiem Chor des Bayerischen Rundfunks

The performance is set for 24 July.

By: Jul. 13, 2023

Salzburg Festival presents Mozart-Requiem Chor des Bayerischen Rundfunks, Camerata Salzburg, and Honeck. The performance is set for 24 July.

PROGRAMME

GYÖRGY LIGETI

Lux aeterna for a cappella choir

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART

Masonic Funeral Music in C minor K. 477 (479a)

(Masonic Funeral Music)

‘Laudate Dominum’ from Vesperae solennes de Confessore K. 339/5

Requiem for soloists, choir, orchestra and organ in D minor K. 626

Ave verum corpus for mixed choir, orchestra and organ K. 618

