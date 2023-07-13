Salzburg Festival Presents Mozart-Requiem Chor des Bayerischen Rundfunks

What did our critic think of DIRTY DANCING THE ORIGINAL LIVE ON TOUR at WIENER STADTHALLE? 'No one puts baby in a corner.' One of the most iconic movie quotes of all time, embossed by Patrick Swayze as Johnny Castle. The movie became a phenomenon, but it took years to convince Eleanor Bergstein to transfer it into a Live Action experience. Bergstein hesitated, but after all, she decided it was time for audiences to become a part of the story they love.