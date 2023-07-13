Salzburg Festival Presents Mozart-Requiem Chor des Bayerischen Rundfunks

1
Review: ELISABETH IN CONCERT at Schönbrunn Castle
What did our critic think of ELISABETH IN CONCERT at Schönbrunn Castle? The dramatically touching story about Austria's famous Empress Elisabeth is back for a three-night Open Air Concert in Schönbrunn's grand forecourt.
Review: NONNSENSE at TSCHAUNER BÜHNE
What did our critic think of NONNSENSE at TSCHAUNER BÜHNE? Let's get Tschaunern, Vienna's most famous impromptu stage, kicked off the 2023 season with Dan Goggin's Musical Comedy, Nonnsense.
Review: DIRTY DANCING THE ORIGINAL LIVE ON TOUR at WIENER STADTHALLE
What did our critic think of DIRTY DANCING THE ORIGINAL LIVE ON TOUR at WIENER STADTHALLE? 'No one puts baby in a corner.' One of the most iconic movie quotes of all time, embossed by Patrick Swayze as Johnny Castle. The movie became a phenomenon, but it took years to convince Eleanor Bergstein to transfer it into a Live Action experience. Bergstein hesitated, but after all, she decided it was time for audiences to become a part of the story they love.
LE NOZZE DI FIGARO Comes to Salzburg in July
A turbulent comedy laced with erotic intrigues: what was by no means a harmless comedy even in Mozart’s time evokes today experiences of patriarchal dependence and sexual exploitation. The world represented on stage promotes deceit and criminal behaviour, leaving people with feelings of emptiness, a longing for death and hopelessness.