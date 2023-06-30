Review: ELISABETH IN CONCERT at Schönbrunn Castle

The dramatically touching story about Austria's famous Empress Elisabeth is back for a three-night Open Air Concert in Schönbrunn's grand forecourt.

The show, written by Sylvester Levay and Michael Kunze, is the most successful German Musical ever. More than 12 Million people in Belgium, China, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, South Korea, Sweden, and Switzerland have seen Austrias Musical-Hit.

As theatres are bringing their season to an end, saying goodbye to Disney's The Hunchback Of Notre Dame, and see you later to REBECCA ( sad to say without the stunning Willemijn Verkaik as Mrs. Danvers) it is time to celebrate summer, with a massive Musical Open Air.

What a great idea, bringing the beloved show back for a three-night-only event in such an excellent and historical location.

Presenting some of the show's Alumni in their famous roles makes the whole experience even more, a trip down memory lane.

Empress Maya Is Back!

Maya Hakvoort represented the role numerous times in Austria as well as on the other side of the earth. She is undoubtedly connected with the show. What a joy to see her back. It feels like she is enjoying her reunion with the show as much as the audience enjoyed her being back as their Empress.

Maya Hakvoort © SHOW FACTORY Entertainment / Katharina Schiffl

Gil Mehmert devised to split the part between the young and innocent Elisabeth and the adult Empress.

Ich Gehör Nur Mir, the show's (very early) eleven-clock number (again, conducted by its creator, Sylvester Levay) as the transformation point, should be part of future productions as it suits the plot in many different ways.

Maya Hakvoort together with Composer Sylvester Levay © SHOW FACTORY Entertainment / Katharina Schiffl

Back in Schönbrunn and right out of Paris is David Jakobs, recreating his wickedly charming interpretation of Elisabeth's Assasin, Luigi Lucheni.

Also back from The Hunchback is Abla Alaoui staring again as young Elisabeth. Back on stage at Schönbrunn are Mark Seibert (The Death), André Bauer ( Emperor Franz-Joseph), and Grande Dame Daniela Ziegler (Archduchess Sophie).

Surrounded by the amazing (literally, there are no words for it) VBW Musical Orchestra, (under the baton of Carsten Paap) the stellar cast celebrates Musical history in such a historical place. Elisabeth is a Musical Phenomenon, and its concert series is a homage to Levay's and Kunze's ingenious creations they gifted us with.

A STAR IS BORN!

Moritz Mausser together with Sylvester Levay and Michael Kunze

© Wolfgang Springer/musicalcocktail

Moritz Mausser (Vienna's Hans Hölzl/Falco in the upcoming new VBW in-house production ROCK ME AMADEUS- The Falco Musical) stepped in for the prevented Anton Zetterholm.

Mausser, still a student at the Music and Arts University of the City of Vienna, not only scored the Leading Part in a brand-new show but also got to perform in the Austrian National Treasure Show.

In a pre-Show Interview, Mausser told us he missed "the" call because he had been in class, and his Manager texted him the news. "Pure madness," Mausser said," getting the chance to be a part of something new and, on the other hand, playing Rudolph, a role he has known his whole life.

It couldn't get any better than that.

Quite a challenge for such a young and aspiring artist to perform in front of such a vast audience, surrounded by some of the greatest Musical Artists of our time.

Mausser nailed it!

He pushed the bar even higher for the upcoming World Premiere later this year, and expectations are continually at astronomical heights. It's like an old tradition hier in Wien.

ELISABETH IN CONCERT celebrates the Austrian Musical, celebrates In-House productions, and of course, Austrian history. Members from previous shows back on stage in their career-boost roles create a reminiscent mood that doesn't get old.

The show about Elisabeth's tragic life and death marks the beginning of the so-called Drama Musicals, created by Michael Kunze ( Lyrics) and Sylvester Levay (Music).

The concert is undoubtedly something you can't miss, grab a ticket as there are only a few left, or mark your calendar, because 2024 will be the fourth and, sadly, last time to witness this national treasure.