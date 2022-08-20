Previews: THE GRAND SHOW in ST.MARGARETHENS QUARRY

The Musical is back in St. Margarethen!

After last year's success, the star-studded Musical concert is back in the picturesque quarry. Ana Milva Gomes, Maya Hakvoort, Missy May, Tertia Botha, Roberta Valentini, Drew Sarich, Mark Seibert, and Lukas Perman, again dressed by Designer NIKO NIKO, together with the Landeschor Burgenland and an Orchestra conducted by Herbert Pichler, are putting on THE GRAND SHOW. With a special appearance from Austrias Special Olympics Medal Winners. This time it is all about the POWER OF LOVE. Familiar faces present numerous well-known Musical Hits. This year's show will be bigger, brighter, and more dramatic. Let's see if they can top last year's edition and serve the icing on the cake.

For tickets and further information, visit www.musicalstars.at

Ana Milva Gomes ©I&P Tomorrow Musical GmbH, Oliver Marcher

Performances will be on August 27 and 28 in St. Margarethens Quarry.

Showtime: 08:00 p.m.

Shuttle Service from Vienna

Costume Design: NIKO NIKO

Music Director: HERBERT PICHLER

Choreography: GIULIO BENVENUTI

Lightning Design: MANFRED NIKITSER

Sound Design: Florian BAUMGARTNER