Previews: THE GRAND SHOW in ST.MARGARETHENS QUARRY
A TWO NIGHT ONLY EXTRAVAGANZA MUSICAL CONCERT
The Musical is back in St. Margarethen!
After last year's success, the star-studded Musical concert is back in the picturesque quarry. Ana Milva Gomes, Maya Hakvoort, Missy May, Tertia Botha, Roberta Valentini, Drew Sarich, Mark Seibert, and Lukas Perman, again dressed by Designer NIKO NIKO, together with the Landeschor Burgenland and an Orchestra conducted by Herbert Pichler, are putting on THE GRAND SHOW. With a special appearance from Austrias Special Olympics Medal Winners. This time it is all about the POWER OF LOVE. Familiar faces present numerous well-known Musical Hits. This year's show will be bigger, brighter, and more dramatic. Let's see if they can top last year's edition and serve the icing on the cake.
For tickets and further information, visit www.musicalstars.at
Performances will be on August 27 and 28 in St. Margarethens Quarry.
Showtime: 08:00 p.m.
Costume Design: NIKO NIKO
Music Director: HERBERT PICHLER
Choreography: GIULIO BENVENUTI
Lightning Design: MANFRED NIKITSER
Sound Design: Florian BAUMGARTNER