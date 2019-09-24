European Media Artists Explore Future Technologies Through Residency Program; Apply Now!

Does an AI dream of tulips? Can a kiss be translated into neuro-feedback data? What would the ultimate species for the end of the world look like? These are some of the questions which artists are playfully exploring through new technologies - from digital media to bio art and robotics - within the framework of the European Media Artists Residency Exchange programme.

Eleven renowned media arts institutions from all over Europe - from Werkleitz in Halle, FACT in Liverpool and LABoral in Gijón to Onassis Stegi in Athens, RIXC in Riga and Ars Electronica in Linz - have joined forces and with the generous support of the EU's Creative Europe Programme and created the European Media Art Platform (EMAP). The programme supports emerging European media artists with a grant to produce new work, and a two-month residency at a host institution with access to their facilities and in-house expertise.

European artists can apply with a project proposal for residencies in 2020 and in 2021.

Further information on the residencies, their benefits and registration can be found at: www.emare.eu/ or call.emare.eu

Deadline for Applications: December 2nd 2019, 12:00 CET

The EMARE residencies of the European Media Art Platform Creative Europe are generously funded by EU's Creative Europe programme.





