Casting Announced for CATS in Austria

CATS CAST ANNOUNCEMENT!

Here it is, the cast for the 2019 CATS in Vienna. Christian Struppeck, together with original director Trevor Nunn, presented the cast earlier today. His cast will be lead by the famous Ana Milva Gomez in the role of Grizabella. Milva Gomez is well known for her stunning performances in Austria, Germany and the Netherlands. She will be joined by Dominik Hees (Rum Tum Tugger), Felix Martin (Gus/ Bustopher Jones), Rory Six ( Old Deuteronomy) Carin Filip?i? as Walk In Cover for Grizabella and others. Some familiar faces and some fresh talent should be a perfect mix for the opening night in september. The show sold more than 10.000 tickets in the first 72 hours. CATS is really, once and forever a sensation, everybody wants to see. Expectations are high, let's see if Christian Struppeck has chosen the right kind of people. The naming of CATS, as we all know is a diffcult matter.

For full cast list and further informations click here.





