BWW Review: FLOATING CONCERTS at Meine Insel

A FLOATING DREAM!

Never stop following your dreams because someday you might get what you have been dreaming about. Like Dr. Martin Mai, founder and Captain of the floating concert cruise. As a child he always wanted his own ship, he always wanted to be a Captain, and now, some years later, he can call himself the owner of the boat rental "Meine Insel" and inventor of the floating concerts on the picturesque Old Danube in beautiful Vienna. Captain Mai, together with Musical Diva Maya Hakvoort (Artistic Director) set up a manifesto! A unique and breathtaking event, vivid with some of Austria's finest artists. Hakvoort presented a sort of a highlight concert for the Grand Opening. From Musical to Pop Music, all over to classic, swing, and much more. A floating dream. The likes of Lisa Antoni (with a stunning Journey to the Past from Anastasia), Wietske van Tongeren (one of Viennas Grizabellas), André Bauer (Maya Hakvoorts Emperor in ELISABETH), and of course Maya Hakvoort herself, got some of the finest Musical show tunes for their Opening Night audience.

Maya Hakvoort with André Bauer ©Katharina Schiffl

But it is not all about Musical, Andreas Steppan, and the multitalented Ramesh Nair brought some good old Swing tunes with them. Einfach Flo, Iris Camaa, The Vienna Strings, and David E Mia completed the musical kaleidoscope. Hakvoort found the perfect mix for a lovely summer night to remember.

Spectators in boats and on the strand gathered together, attracted by the enchanting music and the extravagant creation from Captain Mai. Vienna got a new showplace, something you have to experience. An intimate evening, floating, falling, sweet intoxication ( thanks to the Phantom), what more to expect from a lovely summer evening.

We have to say thank you to Captain Mai, who never stopped believing in his childhood dreams. He, together with Maya Hakvoort made Vienna such a lovely present with the Floating Concert series. For further information visit:

Website: www.meine-insel.at

Facebook: @MeineInselWien

Instagram: @meine_insel_bootsvermietung/