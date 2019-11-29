BWW Feature: FLASHDANCE THE MUSICAL at ON TOUR

WHAT A FEELING!

Still wrapping up Christmas presents? Hold on, here might be something else you might get for Christmas. The Live Cast Recording of the German Version of FLASHDANCE THE MUSICAL is ready to get released. The stage Adaption is based on the 1983 musical film, written by Tom Hedley and Robert Cary, with music by Robbie Roth. The show premiered at the Theatre Royal in Plymouth, Uk, in 2008, followed by a West End run at the Shaftesbury Theatre.

FLASHDANCE is set in Pittsburgh, USA and is telling the story about the 18-year-old Alex, welder by day and flashdancer by night and her dream getting into the well resprected Shipley Dance Acamdey. A story full of hope and desire to never give up on what you love.

FLASHDANCE THE MUSICAL is also back on tour through Austria and Germany.

For further informations about the tour and where to buy tickets, visit https://www.2entertain.com/de/flashdance-das-musical/

The Set List:

CD1



1. PROLOG STERNE ÜBER STEELTOWN

2. ALLES IST NAH

3. MANIAC

4. ÜBERLEITUNG ZUR GARDEROBE

5. ZEIG WAS DU KANNST

6. ALLES IST NAH REPRISE

7. EINS ZU NER MILLION

8. HIER DRIN

9. GERECHTIGKEIT

10. GERECHTIGKEIT REPRISE

11. KAVALLERIE KOMMT

12. GLORIA TRANSITION

13. I LOVE ROCK`N`ROLL

14. HIER UND JETZT

15. MEIN NÄCHSTER SCHRITT



CD2



1. CHAMÄLEON GIRLS

2. HIER UND JETZT REPRISE

3. JETZT BIN ICH DRAN

4. WO ICH HINGEHÖR

5. GENUG

6. MANHUNT

7. GLORIA

8. HALT DURCH

9. FANG AN

10. WHAT A FEELING PART 1

11. WHAT A FEELING PART 2

12. BOWS





