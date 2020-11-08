Austria Re-Enters Lockdown, Halting Australian Opera Singers' Productions

All theatres, cinemas, dine-in bars and restaurants have been closed due to the health crisis.

Australian opera singer Margaret Plummer has put her Austrian opera dreams on hold after the country has entered another lockdown, the ABC reports.

Plummer was set to star in A Midsummer Night's Dream at Staatsoper - the Vienna State Opera this week.

"It was such a beautiful show and we all worked so hard," she said. "We got to our final rehearsal in the room and then the Government locked us down."

In addition, Australian freelance soprano Nicole Car was also starring at the Staatsoper in Tchaikovsky's Eugene Onegin. She performed three shows before production was shut down.

Now, all theatres, cinemas, dine-in bars and restaurants have been closed due to the health crisis.

"It makes it even more depressing the second time around," Car said. "It's hard to find the will sometimes to keep going and keep practising."

Read more on ABC.

Shows View More Austria Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You