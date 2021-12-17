fortyfivedownstairs COASTLINE Exhibition Extended Online

Roma McLaughlin and Kathy Fahey's exhibition Coastline, featuring papercuts, collages and paintings depicting the Victorian Southern Ocean, has been extended online until February 2022.

Since the dawn of time, waves have been crashing on beaches and cliffs, receding, and then like clockwork, returning to the shore again and again. Kathy and Roma's work depicts the energy and beauty unleashed by this natural phenomenon. It inspires fear and awe, representing a force far greater than ourselves but a force of which we are a part. In a world where climate is changing and sea levels are rising, the beauty and ecology of this interconnected and biodiverse environment is under threat.

Kathy Fahey and Roma McLaughlin have been practising artists for over 30 years, exhibiting regularly in Australia and abroad. Their art has been acquired by public art collections in Australia. Kathy has undertaken artist residencies in Asia, Europe and Victoria. Roma is a paper-cut artist. Her artwork has depicted Melbourne's urban environment, but recently her focus is on Victorian seascapes. Using only paper and a scalpel, her pieces are concerned with patterning, shape, scale, light and shadow. Kathy's art practice includes collage and painting. It is painterly and expressive and deals with colour, surface and space. A major theme in her work is landscape and the natural world. Currently she is developing a body of work around seascapes. In this collaborative exhibition Roma and Kathy catalogue the effects of our modern world on the coastal environment of the Southern Ocean of Victoria.

View the Coastline Catalogue