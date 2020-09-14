Young Ballet Dancer Works to Make Dreams Come True, Training With Australian Ballet Soloist Callum Linnane

Thirteen year old Sam Holzberger hopes to dance at either the Australian Ballet School and Victorian College of the Arts Secondary School.

The Courier-Mail has reported that thirteen year old ballet dancer Sam Holzberger has been taking strides toward his dream of one day dancing with the Australian Ballet, training in weekly online lessons with Australian Ballet Soloist Callum Linnane.

About his lessons with Linnane, Sam said: "It has been really good because it is a perspective on what I want to do and it gives me a clearer vision,"

Sam hopes to train at The Australian Ballet School or the Victorian College of the Arts Secondary School in Melbourne, and has submitted video auditions.

Sam's mother shared:

"It is very scary. We don't come from a dance background or anything so we are taking it day by day ourselves...It is scary to think he might go to Melbourne next year at 14. I don't know if I am ready for that but he certainly is."

She continued to say, "Callum is unbelievably supportive and has picked things he can work on that we haven't heard before, because he comes from that perspective...For Sam, it has been amazing because Callum is doing what he wants to do. He is exactly where Sam wants to be, so I think that has been great for him."

Watch Sam dance below!

