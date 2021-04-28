Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

YIRRAMBOI Festival Announces The Return of Barring Yanabul on 8 May

The lineup includes Djirri Djirri Dancers, Maori group Te Hononga O Nga Iwi; a dance offering, Blakbird, by Aroah Pehi, and more!

Apr. 28, 2021  

One of the biggest events in the YIRRAMBOI Festival calendar, BARRING YANABUL is a celebration of Blak culture across art, music, dance, theatre and visual art on Saturday May 8, with pop-up performances across Melbourne's CBD.

"BARRING YANABUL reframes the city, disrupting the colonial Hoddle Grid with a full day of performances showcasing First Nations creatives from vast backgrounds, Australia-wide and international" said Creative Director of YIRRAMBOI Festival and Boonwurrung and Wemba Wemba woman Caroline Martin.

"From the busiest corner of the city at Flinders Street Station, to below the streets at Dirty Dozen, BARRING YANABUL reinserts Blak cultures into the urban landscape and reminds all that this always was and always will be Aboriginal land."

Meaning 'we all walk the path' in Boonwurrung and Woiwurring language, BARRING YANABUL's sprawling program is a city-wide, free event by our finest First Nations talent, and is perfect for families.

Key highlights of the event include the much-loved Djirri Djirri Dancers (Wurundjeri); Maori group Te Hononga O Nga Iwi; a dance offering, Blakbird, by Aroah Pehi (Darrriebullum, Kuku-Yalnji, Ngāphui and Ngātiporo); a vogue / drag feature by House of Alexander; a musical performance by YIRRAMBOI's youngest performer, 16 year old Lillie Walker (Yorta Yorta, Kuku Yalanji and Girramay), as well as Brothers in Arms, a First Nations group from five cultural backgrounds including Tongan, West Papuan, Philippines, Maori and Ethiopian performers.

Other artists in the not-to-be-missed BARRING YANABUL line-up include:

Alan Stewart; Alkina Edwards; Allara Briggs-Pattison; AYA J; Carissa Nyalu; Chelsea McGinty; Coree Thorpe; Daniel Riley; Deeya Mithadda; Diimpa; Dylan Hoskins; Iluka Sax-Williams; Jada Narkle; Jaeden Williams; Kaiela Artists Collective Shepparton; Kid Heron; Lauren Sheree; Madi Colville-Walker; Maurial Spearim; Nakia Cadd; Nartarsha Bamblett & Olajuwon Bamblett; Nelson Baker; RidzyRay; Rubii Red; Te Hononga O Nga Iwi; Teaka Williams and Theo Cassady.

Visit https://yirramboi.com.au/events/barring-yanabul/ for further information.


