Victorian State Ballet To Perform BEAUTY AND THE BEAST At The Concourse

Following nationwide sell-out hit seasons, Victorian State Ballet's Beauty & the Beast returns to the stage in 2012, to The Concourse, Chatswood on Saturday 7 March, 7:30pm & Sunday 8 March, 2:30pm.

The full length classical ballet production of the traditional fairy-tale story, honours the spirit of this magical work. Inspiring, and entertaining it is a memorable experience for the whole family!

VSB is holding Youth Auditions seeking local dancers, aged 10 years to 17 years with strong basic ballet technique, to join the cast. for the Sydney season. Auditions will he held back-stage at The Concourse in Chatswood, on Saturday, February 22, at 9 AM to 4 PM.

The production features internationally recognised artists in the leading roles, Elisa Jacques as Belle and Tynan Wood as the Beast, in a rich display of outstanding skill plus leading classical ballet artists from across Australia and abroad.

Don't miss out on seeing all your favourite characters plus exhilarating solos and pas de deuxs, the very moving transformation, grand waltz and ultimate happily ever after final scene! Classical ballet at its finest!

Tickets available at premier.ticketek.com.au or by calling The Concourse Box Office +61 8075 8111 or Ticketek 1300 795 012.





