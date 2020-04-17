Trish Wadley Productions Announces Reading of Alan Seymour's THE ONE DAY OF THE YEAR

Trish Wadley Productions today announced a reading of Alan Seymour's The One Day of the Year via Zoom to commemorate ANZAC Day, Australia's equivalent of Remembrance Sunday. The reading will be available to watch on 25 April at 7.30pm and following this, until 31 May 2020 here:

https://www.facebook.com/AustralianHighCommissionUK

https://uk.embassy.gov.au/lhlh/EventsAnzacD.html

The reading, presented by best selling Australian-British author Kathy Lette, reunites director Wayne Harrison and Mark Little (Alf) and Paul Haley (Wacka) from the acclaimed 2015 production at Finborough Theatre. They are joined by Kerry Fox (Dot), Daniel Monks (Hughie) and Celeste Dodwell (Jan ).

"Well, you know what day this is? This day used to mean someth'n' once...If it wasn't for men like my old man this country'd never bin heard of. They put Australia on the map they did, the ANZACs did. An' bloody died doin' it."

Is ANZAC Day just an excuse for "one long grog-up" or is it a day when Australians reflect on those who have paid the ultimate price?

For war veterans like Alf and his friend Wacka, ANZAC Day is an opportunity to commemorate history and the forging of Australia's national identity.



For Alf's son Hughie, reacting against everything his father stands for, ANZAC Day is a just an out-of-date nationalist nostalgia fest.

Trish Wadley said, "I wanted to produce this reading of the full play to commemorate ANZAC Day and to highlight and honour the incredible pool of Australian and New Zealand creative talent based in the UK. I am extremely grateful to the Australian High Commission in London for their support."

With the annual public ANZAC Day 2020 services cancelled due to the COVID-19 situation, this reading of the full play will be presented as part of the Australian High Commission's virtual ANZAC Day programme and has been made possible through the support of The Australian High Commission and HE the Hon. George Brandis QC, Australian High Commissioner to the UK.





