Tickets Now On Sale For HAMILTON in Melbourne

Tickets are now on sale for Hamilton in Melbourne, as of 9am today, Monday 19 July 2021. Tickets are available from Ticketek, for the production that will premiere at Her Majesty's Theatre, Melbourne on Wednesday 16 March 2022.

The Australian production currently stars Jason Arrow leading the company as Alexander Hamilton, Chloé Zuel as Eliza Hamilton, Lyndon Watts as Aaron Burr, Akina Edmonds as Angelica Schuyler, Matu Ngaropo as George Washington, Victory Ndukwe as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Shaka Cook as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Marty Alix as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, Elandrah Eramiha as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds and Brent Hill as King George III.

The Australian production of Hamilton is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, The Public Theater and Michael Cassel.

For tickets, visit https://premier.ticketek.com.au/shows/show.aspx?sh=HAMILDAI21.