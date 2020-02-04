The Umbilical Brothers Come to QPAC

International comedy phenomenon The Umbilical Brothers will smash together the spectacle of cinema and the energy of live performance in a mind-blowing new show The Distraction at Queensland Performing Arts Centre's (QPAC) Playhouse from 21 to 26 April.

Combining unbelievable human performance and special effects wizardry, The Distraction will see the world's favourite Australian comedy duo, made up of David Collins and Shane Dundas, perform simultaneously on stage and on the big screen.

Dundas, the bald member of The Umbilical Brothers says "David and I have always imagined movie-like visuals when creating and performing. This time you get to see what we're imagining, right there onscreen in real time. We'll be wrestling with live special effects. It's going to be pretty freaky."

Renowned for their fast-paced mix of movement, vocal sound effects and verbal interplay to cleverly twist theatrical rules and everyday situations into comedy triumph, The Umbilical Brothers' appeal crosses generations.

Named as two of Entertainment Weekly's '100 Most Creative People in Entertainment', The Umbilical Brothers have appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, supported *NSYNC and the legendary Robin Williams, and performed for the Queen of England.

Their global gigs have taken them to 40 countries, including a year-long Off-Broadway run of Thwack for which they received rave reviews from The New York Times and a Drama Desk Award nomination.

The pair's swag of awards comprises a Helpmann Award for Comedy Performance of the Year, the Edinburgh Fringe Critics' Choice Award and a couple of BAFTAs, while their children's television series The Upside Down Show won them an Emmy and a Logie.

The Distraction will have its world premiere at the 2020 Melbourne International Comedy Festival before touring the country. Tickets are on sale now via qpac.com.au or 136 246.





