THE GREATEST MAGIC SHOW Comes To Melbourne International Comedy Festival in April

Following a near two year hiatus due to COVID-19, The Greatest Magic Show has since toured the globe in 2022 with show-stopping, sell-out seasons in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne and even as far as Edinburgh in the UK! In 2023, SHOWMEN PRODUCTIONS are once again returning home to Melbourne for The Greatest Magic Show - with more whimsical wonders than ever before!

Performances run from 11 to 13 April at The Athenaeum Theatre, for Melbourne's 2023 Comedy Festival.

Having garnered international acclaim in countries such as Scotland, New Zealand and England; the stars Sam and Justin will be hitting the stage with brand new illusions direct from a Las Vegas stage!

After having debuted in 2018 to sell-out crowds across the country, the Showmen have continued their enormous success, being awarded the weekly award for Best Children's Show 2019 Fringe World, Best Kids Show at the 2019 Sydney Fringe, and most recently Best Kid's Show at the 2022 Melbourne Magic Festival.

THE GREATEST MAGIC SHOW stars - Sam and Justin - are bringing brand new illusions purchased direct from the same Vegas builder who worked with David Copperfield and Lance Burton! Their Ringmaster is played by the incomparable Perth fan-favourite and real life Disney character, Magnus 'Danger' Magnus, who will do everything he can to keep the chaotic magic show on track! As an added bonus, every child who attends the show will receive a FREE MAGIC WAND on entry and have their chance to take a photo with the stars of the show after the performance.

They finish with an inspirational, feel good message for all the kids: that is not the size of the wand that matters in this world, but the size of your DREAMS. No matter what you want to achieve in life, if you believe in yourself, you can make your dreams come true!

The show appeals to every single audience member - regardless of age! Packed full of crazy circus stunts, mind-bending magic, and hilarious humour that will leave you trying not to pee for the entire hour, it isn't hard to see why this magic show truly is, the GREATEST!