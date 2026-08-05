THE CASTLE to Extend Melbourne Season Amid Record Ticket Demand

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Just one week after its announcement, the stage adaptation of Australia's most beloved film, THE CASTLE, has extended its Melbourne season at Her Majesty's Theatre through to 25 April 2027 following unprecedented demand and a record-breaking on-sale. New tickets will be released from 10.00am AEST today after the production became the highest-selling first day for a play in the theatre's history.

The additional performances have been released after thousands of theatregoers rushed to secure seats to experience the world premiere stage adaptation of the iconic Australian film. Written for the stage by original creators Rob Sitch, Tom Gleisner, Santo Cilauro and Jane Kennedy, THE CASTLE brings the beloved Kerrigan family to life on stage with all the humour, heart and unforgettable moments that have made the film a cherished part of Australian culture.

Michael Cassel, Producer, said: "The response to THE CASTLE has exceeded every expectation and speaks to just how deeply this story lives in the hearts of Australians. To be extending the season and releasing new tickets so soon is extraordinary, and a testament to the enduring love for the Kerrigan family. We can't wait to bring this world premiere to life on stage and share it with even more audiences at Her Majesty's Theatre.”

With casting still to be revealed and further creative announcements to come, excitement continues to build around one of the most anticipated theatrical events of 2027.

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