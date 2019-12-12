THE CAMPAIGN by Campion Decent Opens in Melbourne Next Month

Gavin Roach presents the Victorian premiere of Campion Decent's The Campaign.

In 1988 more than one hundred arrests were made at Salamanca Market when the Tasmanian Gay Law Reform Group defied a ban on a stall that featured petitions to decriminalise sexual activity between consenting adult males in private. The arrests lit the spark for a campaign to change a law in Tasmania that was the most draconian in the Western world in terms of its penalty and, by the time of its repeal, the last of its kind in Australia.

The Campaign, written by award-winning playwright, Campion Decent and directed by Peter Blackburn, tells an historic and emotionally-charged story about real-life events that changed Tasmania for the better. Based on personal testimony, parliamentary transcripts, media reports, and archival sources from the people involved - including Rodney Croome, Nick Toonen and Christine Milne -The Campaign chronicles Tasmania's journey from exclusion to inclusion, from opposition to acceptance, and from hatred to embrace.

Produced by: Gavin Roach

Directed by: Peter Blackburn

Featuring:

Ally Fowler, Patrick Livesey, Ben Noble, Claire Sara & Ben Stuart

Venue: Studio Theatre - Gasworks Arts Park, 21 Graham St, Albert Park VIC 3206

Dates & Time: 22nd Jan - 1st Feb 9pm, 25th & 1st 4pm.

Tickets: Full - $25, Concessions - $20





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You