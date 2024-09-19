Kylie Minogue Unveils Highly Anticipated 'Tension Tour' for 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kylie Minogue has announced her highly anticipated ‘Tension Tour’ for 2025, which will see the global icon perform in cities across the globe and is set to be Kylie’s biggest tour since 2011.

Opening in Kylie’s home country, Australia, on Saturday 15 February in Perth, the world tour will then head into Asia and reach the UK in May, with more countries and dates to be announced over the coming weeks.

Kylie said: “I am beyond excited to announce the TENSION TOUR 2025. ​ I can’t wait to share beautiful and wild moments with fans all over the world, celebrating the Tension era and more! It’s been an exhilarating ride so far and now, get ready for your close up because I will be calling Lights, Camera, Action … and there will be a whole lot of Padaming!” ​

Australian ‘Tension Tour’ 2025 dates:

Saturday 15 February - RAC Arena | Perth, WA

Tuesday 18 February - Adelaide Entertainment Centre | Adelaide, SA

Thursday 20 February - Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Friday 21 February - Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday 26 February - Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD ​

Saturday 1 March - Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

Sunday 2 March - Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

Telstra Members have exclusive access to the Telstra Plus Member presale, which starts Tuesday 24 September (times staggered, see website for details) via telstra.com/music. ​

Frontier Member presale starts Thursday 26 September (times staggered, see website for details) before tickets go on sale Wednesday 2 October (times staggered, see website for details) via frontiertouring.com/kylie

Tension II - a brand new collection of 13 songs - will be released on 18th October via Mushroom Music and is available to pre-order here. The high energy, high octane partner of the Number 1 album and global smash ‘Tension’, sees Kylie head further into the electronic space, and is packed full of dance floor anthems. The record includes nine brand new Kylie studio tracks plus the latest dance hit ‘Edge of Saturday Night’ with The Blessed Madonna as well as the collaborations with Orville Peck, Bebe Rexha and Tove Lo, and Sia.

Full track listing

​1. Lights Camera Action

​2. Taboo

​3. Someone For Me

​4. Good As Gone

​5. Kiss Bang Bang

​6. Diamonds

​7. Hello

​8. Dance To The Music

​9. Shoulda Left Ya

​10. Edge Of Saturday Night (with The Blessed Madonna)

​11. My Oh My (with Bebe Rexha & Tove Lo)

​12. Midnight Ride (with Orville Peck & Diplo)

​13. Dance Alone (with Sia)

Lead single from the new collection ‘Lights Camera Action’ will be released on 27th September and is available to pre-save now.024 has already seen Kylie take home the Global Icon Award at the BRITs, win the Best Pop Dance Recording Grammy for the smash hit, ‘Padam Padam’, attend the Met Gala, complete her inaugural Las Vegas Residency, perform at WeHo Pride and release a series of high profile collaborations. July saw Kylie perform an awe-inspiring and critically lauded headline show at London’s BST Hyde Park. Described by The Guardian as “a glorious celebration of pop perfection” (5*) and by Metro as “outrageously good” (5*), Rolling Stone’s 5* review said: “This pop queen’s London takeover proves her unchallengeable place atop the throne remains perfectly intact.” Kylie released her Number 1 album Tension in September 2023 which has now surpassed 500,000 sales worldwide and nearing half a billion streams.

