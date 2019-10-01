THE BLOODY TRUTH Comes to The Butterfly Club

In this twisted tale turned cabaret, another vulnerable heart was broken when the long-term love of Nicole's life was found dead shortly after their break up, leaving all fingers pointing straight in her direction.

With a witty, original and visceral score, Nicole turned the pieces of her broken relationship into a soundtrack for the broken-hearted. Not every relationship ends with the 'happily-ever-after' we had hoped for, and this cabaret does not hold back when sharing exactly just how messy a break up can be. Prepare to witness a confession like no other and watch cupid's latest victim take the stand to share the raw, bloody truth that is seldom said aloud.

Adelaide born and bred, Nicole Herreen is a highly skilled performer and creator of original works, having trained and performed all over the country. Nicole is a regular at the Adelaide Cabaret Festival and on QPAC's stage, with a CV full of leading musical theatre credits such as Jo March in Little Women (The Broadway Musical) at the Brisbane Powerhouse.

"The Bloody Truth is every messy, relatable moment from my love life with a wickedly satisfying fantasy of a very different outcome than the real one." - Nicole Herreen

Exploring how we are all driven to behave and channelling one woman's rage against the tide, The Bloody Truth is a dark, honest, and hilarious confession on the humanity we hide. You are invited to witness one woman's testimony in the face of accusation: to be her judge, jury, and executioner.

Did she do it? Does it matter? Make up your own mind.

The Bloody Truth runs from the 10th of October until the 12th of October for three performances only!

Bookings are highly recommended.

Venue: The Butterfly Club, 5 Carson Place, Melbourne

Tickets: https://thebutterflyclub.com/show/the-bloody-truth





