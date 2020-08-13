Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Simon Gleeson And Natalie O'Donnell Star in LIVE IN YOUR LOUNGE ROOM

in Your Living Room internationally acclaimed musical theatre stars share a delightful performance of stories and songs.

Aug. 13, 2020  

As one of Australia's leading musical theatre duos, Simon Gleeson and Natalie O'Donnell have starred in numerous musicals in Australia and the West End.

Simon is known for his portrayal of Jean Valjean in LES MISERABLES and Natalie most recently delighted audiences as Donna in Mamma Mia.

Not only have they shared some of the nation's most prestigious stages, they also share a life, two kids and a dog.

The 'In Your Living Room' performance will see Geelong's internationally acclaimed musical theatre stars share a delightful performance of stories and songs.

This performance forms part of #WhereCreativityMeetsAtHome, a Geelong Arts Centre initiative that shares live events, archival performances, behind the scenes moments, content and creative activities to be enjoyed wherever you are and whoever you're with.

Taking part is easy. Simply tune in at 8pm via the live-stream takeover on geelongartscentre.org,au, sit back and enjoy!



