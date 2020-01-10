Sevenfold Theatre Company Presents MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

Join the Bard in the Burbs of Inner West Melbourne, as Sevenfold Theatre Company presents Shakespeare's classic like you've never seen it before - in a backyard in Kingsville under the setting summer sun.

Much Ado About Nothing explores the intricate webs that love can create and the difficult task of untangling them. In this adaptation, Don Pedro and Don John return, not from a war, but from a heated match of tennis where emotions ran high and egos were tarnished. As Don John plots his revenge, others fall in love and others swear against it, and audiences have front-row seats as Groundlings to all the hilarity and heartbreak.

The audience can choose to sit in the chairs provided or bring a picnic rug and all are encouraged to bring snacks to enjoy throughout the performances. This is an all ages event, suitable for all family members, young and old. On the Friday, Saturday and Sunday performances, there will be a fully licensed bar and everyone is encouraged to enjoy a drink before sitting under the sunset as the show begins.

Directed by: Mitchell Wills.

Starring: Sara Bolch, Jesse Calvert, Tom Costigan, Sarah Culy, Fae O'Toole, Kyle Scott, Billy Sloane, Giacinta Squires, Petea Stark, Joshua Strachan, Tess Walsh

Dates & Times: January 21-26th, 7:00pm

Tickets: Adult $28, Concession $22, Child $17, available here





