SENSE OF PLACE Comes to Weave Movement Theatre in August

Performances run 16 - 19 August, 2023.

By: Jul. 05, 2023

Premiering this August at Dancehouse in North Carlton, Weave Movement Theatre brings their latest work to Melbourne audiences; Sense of Place.

Developed and created by a remarkable ensemble of diverse bodies, minds and lived experiences, Sense of Place engages our five senses through an exploration of the spaces and places in our hearts, minds, and everyday reality. A tale told through physical theatre, soundscape, and visual projections, this bold new work once again reinforces the unique voice Weave Movement Theatre has in our arts landscape.

“I have always had a strong sense of place and the power of places.”, explains Weave Movement Theatre Artistic Director Janice Florence.

“There are so many stories about place in this country: migration, displacement, First Nations attachment to their land, being made to feel out of place, roaming from place to place, the desire to travel and get away from home. When you are close to a place with a history it strengthens your sense of identity and continuity, yet this sense of belonging can be disrupted by rapid change through development, causing disorientation. The planet is our home, yet we exploit it and threaten our existence here. With Sense of Place we are exploring this by adopting sensory elements that seek responses from all of our senses, rather than the usual vision and hearing. This also makes for a work that everyone can experience and access in a very individual way.”

A disability-led company, Weave Movement Theatre are leaders in creating and championing accessibility in the arts, embedding elements of that in Sense of Place in unique and interesting ways. The show will offer a visual story (provides advance information to prepare neurodivergent people for new experiences and venues, using brief text and images), and audience will also have access to a tactile tour and an Auslan Interpreted performance.

Featuring the Weave Movement Theatre Ensemble, Sense of Place is an invitation to our senses to discover untold stories. What place does this smell evoke, this sound, this sight? A comment offered through 3D sound, fragrance, images, and movement, Sense of Place is a surprising and witty new work, with a wonderful streak of absurd humour, which gently asks people to question their space and place in the world.  

Launching in 1997, Weave Movement Theatre are a dance/theatre company made up of disabled and non-disabled performing artists. Committed to providing high level training opportunities and powerful performances, they continually strive to challenge conventions and subvert audience expectations while paving the way for inclusive practices to become the norm. Their works make the stage an area for dynamic and exploratory practice - a space to challenge power and celebrate movement theatre.




