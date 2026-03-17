Robbie Williams Sets Australia and New Zealand Dates for BRITPOP World Tour

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Pop star Robbie Williams has announced his return to Australia and New Zealand, bringing his BRITPOP World Tour down under this November. In 2026, Williams will perform some of his biggest AU-NZ shows ever, including cities he’s never before visited.

The BRITPOP Tour will kick off at Adelaide Oval on Saturday 7 November, taking in Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium, Sydney’s Accor Stadium and Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium, plus a stop at Newcastle’s McDonald Jones Stadium for the very first time.

The showman will continue the party on a New Zealand leg, which lands at Auckland’s Eden Park for one night only before visiting Christchurch for the first time in 25 years, during which Williams will become the first international artist to perform at the city’s new One New Zealand Stadium on Saturday 28 November.

“Australia and New Zealand have always had a very special place in my heart. Ever since my first solo tours, you have welcomed me with open arms and made me feel at home. I’m beyond excited to be coming back this November for the BRITPOP World Tour. Can’t wait to see you all there!” said Williams.

Followed by a Telstra Plus member presale starting here at 12pm AEDT on Friday 20 March, there will be a Robbie Williams Fan Presale and Frontier Member Presale both starting at 10am AEDT Monday 23 March. General tickets go on sale Thursday 26 March. Specific timing for stops is available below.

Released as a surprise in January, Williams' BRITPOP album is a nod to the 90’s Britpop era and features collaborations with Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Gaz Coombes (Supergrass), Black Sabbath legend Tony Iommi, Mexican pop duo Jesse & Joy and Gary Barlow.

One of the finest male pop stars of his generation, Robbie Williams has six of the Top 100 best-selling albums in British history, 90 million album sales worldwide, a record 16 UK Number 1 albums, and 18 BRIT Awards, more than any other artist.

In November 2023, Netflix released Robbie’s four-part documentary series, Robbie Williams, which hit the Netflix No.1 spot in 22 different countries around the world. In December 2024 his Oscar-nominated film, Better Man, was released globally to critical acclaim and in January 2025 he released the Better Man (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), which secured him his 15th UK No.1 album – equalling The Beatles’ record.

Tour Dates

SATURDAY 7 NOVEMBER

​Adelaide Oval | Adelaide, SA

​ticketek.com.au

On sale 1pm Local / 1pm AEDT

​WEDNESDAY 11 NOVEMBER

​Marvel Stadium | Melbourne, VIC

​ticketmaster.com.au

On sale 2pm Local / 2.30pm AEDT

​SATURDAY 14 NOVEMBER

​Accor Stadium | Sydney, NSW

​ticketmaster.com.au

On sale 3pm Local / 3pm AEDT

​TUESDAY 17 NOVEMBER

​McDonald Jones Stadium | Newcastle, NSW

​ticketmaster.com.au

On sale 2pm Local / 2pm AEDT

​FRIDAY 20 NOVEMBER

​Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD

​axs.com

On sale 1pm Local / 2pm AEDT

​TUESDAY 24 NOVEMBER

​Eden Park | Auckland, NZ

​axs.com

On sale 1pm Local / 11am AEDT

​SATURDAY 28 NOVEMBER

​One New Zealand Stadium | Christchurch, NZ

​axs.com

On sale 1pm Local / 11am AEDT