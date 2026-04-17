BLANC DE BLANC ENCORE Extends for a Third Time at Spiegel Haus Melbourne

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Spiegel Haus Melbourne announced a third extension of Blanc de Blanc Encore. Ensuring a record run as part of the 40th birthday edition of Melbourne Comedy Festival, the production will now run until Sunday 24 May.

The venue is projected to achieve 100,000 tickets sold over its inaugural season, along with countless attendances at its free events and hospitality zones.

Lord Mayor, Nick Reese said: “Spiegel Haus Melbourne has captured the hearts of Melburnians since opening last year – drawing crowds and delivering a strong boost to businesses across the Chinatown precinct.”

Melbourne Comedy Festival Executive Director, Dylan Cole said: “For 40 years, the Festival has helped provide more opportunities for artists and creatives. Central to this is building temporary venues in the heart of the city to house the growing Festival. Having Spiegel Haus invest in the city's cultural infrastructure perfectly complements this work, particularly for cabaret and circus, where fit-for-purpose venues are otherwise limited.”

Blanc de Blanc Encore is Strut & Fret's intoxicating, signature blend of hedonism, humour and old-school cabaret decadence. Overflowing with vintage French glamour, high-octane circus, and edge-of-your-seat entertainment, it's all served up with a riotous wink and a whole lot of fizz.

Blanc de Blanc Encore Executive producer, Jess Copas said: “To have an independent production like Blanc de Blanc Encore run in Melbourne for 40 weeks and beyond has been huge achievement. Being our home city, we were very aware that audiences here are not only spoilt for choice and particular discerning - but the response has been incredible."

In its short six month history, Spiegel Haus has quickly become a festival hub for both Midsumma and Melbourne Comedy Festival, a hospitality showcase, and the number one spot for performance, music and fun.

Spiegel Haus Melbourne Creative Director, Chris Mitchell said: “Spiegel Haus has struck a real chord with both audiences and artists. It combines the nostalgia and escapism people love about Spiegel Tents with the kind of intimate 200 to 500-seat venues Melbourne CBD has been missing, all within a unique multi-level setting. That, together with our festival partnerships and diverse programming, has made it a truly special destination for live performance.”