Playhouse Pantomimes Returns To The Doncaster Playhouse With ALICE IN WONDERLAND

Performances run Tuesday 27 June 2023 - Sunday 9 July 2023.
POPULAR
Playhouse Pantomimes returns to the Doncaster Playhouse for the first time since January 2020, with an original musical adaptation of 'Alice in Wonderland', written by Blake Everett, with music and lyrics by Blake Everett and Matt Wallace.
Playhouse Pantomimes' version of 'Alice in Wonderland' is a vibrant, comedic, pantomime-style retelling, featuring beloved characters such as Alice, the Mad Hatter, the March Hare, The Cheshire Cat, The White Rabbit and the Queen of Hearts.
Starring Alanah Parkin, Alice Albon, Blake Everett, Harrison Lane, and Tess Branchflower.
Tuesday 27 June 2023 - Sunday 9 July 2023, 10:30am and 1:30pm
Tickets $25.00, children under 2 on laps free
For tickets and more info visit: Click Here
Videos
|Konstantin: Grandmother’s Tongue
Chapel Off Chapel (6/23-6/25)
|Aretha - A Love Letter to the Queen of Soul
Hamer Hall (7/02-7/02)
|Bleached
The Bowery Theatre (7/14-7/14)
|Bleached
Bluestone Church Arts Space (6/22-7/01)CAST
|Becoming Eliza
Comedy Theatre (8/26-8/26)
|Cabaret Night Fever
The Butterflyh Club (6/19-6/24)
|Playhouse Pantomimes Presents Alice in Wonderland
Doncaster Playhouse (6/27-9/07)
|Romeo and Juliet
Arts Centre Melbourne (7/13-7/29)
|Real Fictions
Arrow on Swanston (7/07-8/07)
|Burn the Floor
The Palms at Crown (7/21-7/30)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You